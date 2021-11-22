ajc logo
List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for final 64 teams

The Johns Creek Gladiators take the field during a GHSA high school football game between Cambridge High School and Johns Creek High School in Johns Creek, Ga. on Friday, October 15, 2021. (Photo/Jenn Finch)
The Johns Creek Gladiators take the field during a GHSA high school football game between Cambridge High School and Johns Creek High School in Johns Creek, Ga. on Friday, October 15, 2021. (Photo/Jenn Finch)

47 minutes ago

Johns Creek, South Atlanta and Northeast of Macon are in the quarterfinals for the first time in their histories. Johns Creek opened in 2009; South Atlanta in 1994; and Northeast in 1970. Of the 64 quarterfinal teams, 38 are back from 2020. Here are the 64, with their most recent appearances noted.

First - Johns Creek, Northeast, South Atlanta

1996 - Putnam County

1998 - Villa Rica

2003 - Swainsboro

2005 - Dougherty

2008 - Turner County

2011 - Walton

2012 - First Presbyterian, Whitewater, Wilcox County

2013 - Creekside

2014 - North Oconee

2016 - Roswell

2017 - Brookwood, Burke County, Macon County, Thomson

2018 - Darlington, Northside (Warner Robins)

2019 - Clarke Central, Dacula, Holy Innocents’, Manchester, Mill Creek

2020 - Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Brooks County, Buford, Calhoun, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Collins Hill, Crisp County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Hughes, Irwin County, Jones County, Lee County, Lowndes, Marist, Metter, Milton, Peach County, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Thomasville, Trinity Christian, Warner Robins, Warren County, Westlake

