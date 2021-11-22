List: Most recent quarterfinal appearances for final 64 teams

Johns Creek, South Atlanta and Northeast of Macon are in the quarterfinals for the first time in their histories. Johns Creek opened in 2009; South Atlanta in 1994; and Northeast in 1970. Of the 64 quarterfinal teams, 38 are back from 2020. Here are the 64, with their most recent appearances noted.
First - Johns Creek, Northeast, South Atlanta
1996 - Putnam County
1998 - Villa Rica
2003 - Swainsboro
2005 - Dougherty
2008 - Turner County
2011 - Walton
2012 - First Presbyterian, Whitewater, Wilcox County
2013 - Creekside
2014 - North Oconee
2016 - Roswell
2017 - Brookwood, Burke County, Macon County, Thomson
2018 - Darlington, Northside (Warner Robins)
2019 - Clarke Central, Dacula, Holy Innocents’, Manchester, Mill Creek
2020 - Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Blessed Trinity, Brooks County, Buford, Calhoun, Callaway, Calvary Day, Carrollton, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedar Grove, Cedartown, Collins Hill, Crisp County, Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fellowship Christian, Fitzgerald, Grayson, Hughes, Irwin County, Jones County, Lee County, Lowndes, Marist, Metter, Milton, Peach County, Perry, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Rabun County, Thomasville, Trinity Christian, Warner Robins, Warren County, Westlake
