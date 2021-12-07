List: Most recent finals appearance for remaining 16 teams

Hughes is the only one of 16 finalists making its first championship-game appearance. It’s the first time this century for two others. Half are back from last season.
First - Hughes
1967 - Carver (Atlanta)
1993 - Thomasville
2007 - Carver (Columbus)
2016 - Benedictine
2017 - Calhoun
2018 - Milton
2019 - Cedar Grove
2020 - Brooks County
2020 - Buford
2020 - Collins Hill
2020 - Fitzgerald
2020 - Irwin County
2020 - Prince Avenue Christian
2020 - Trinity Christian
2020 - Warner Robins
