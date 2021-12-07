ajc logo
List: Most recent finals appearance for remaining 16 teams

December 10, 2016 - Atlanta, Ga: Benedictine offensive lineman Bailey Clark (50) celebrates their win over Fitzgerald in the Class AA state championship game Saturday at the Georgia Dome December 10, 2016, in Atlanta, Ga. Benedictine won 49-26. PHOTO / JASON GETZ
December 10, 2016 - Atlanta, Ga: Benedictine offensive lineman Bailey Clark (50) celebrates their win over Fitzgerald in the Class AA state championship game Saturday at the Georgia Dome December 10, 2016, in Atlanta, Ga. Benedictine won 49-26. PHOTO / JASON GETZ

Credit: Jason Getz

Hughes is the only one of 16 finalists making its first championship-game appearance. It’s the first time this century for two others. Half are back from last season.

First - Hughes

1967 - Carver (Atlanta)

1993 - Thomasville

2007 - Carver (Columbus)

2016 - Benedictine

2017 - Calhoun

2018 - Milton

2019 - Cedar Grove

2020 - Brooks County

2020 - Buford

2020 - Collins Hill

2020 - Fitzgerald

2020 - Irwin County

2020 - Prince Avenue Christian

2020 - Trinity Christian

2020 - Warner Robins

Todd Holcomb
Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

