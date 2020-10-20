X

List: Most head coaching victories in the GHSA’s highest classification

Billy Henderson (shown in 1989) coached Clarke Central High from 1973-95.

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Robert Davis, the former Warner Robins and Westside of Macon coach who died last week, is the only coach in GHSA history to win 300 games in the highest classification. Only 54 have won 100 games. Here’s the list. It includes wins while the coach’s team played in the highest class.

316-59-1 - Robert Davis

285-107-16 - Billy Henderson

249-36-2 - Nick Hyder

248-65-13 - Wayman Creel

247-102-5 - Jim Hughes

231-74-1 - Jimmy Dorsey

223-40-0 - Jeff Herron

205-55-1 - Buck Godfrey

203-100-1 - Danny Cronic

197-67-0 - Cecil Flowe

188-58-0 - Conrad Nix

185-82-1 - Jim Walsh Sr.

181-46-0 - Randy McPherson

179-91-2 - Max Bass

170-48-1 - Dave Hunter

170-76-0 - Keith Maloof

169-132-7 - Weyman Sellers

159-77-1 - Gene Brodie

156-58-1 - Lloyd Bohannon

148-85-9 - French Johnson

143-101-6 - Charlie Brannon

140-84-14 - Jim Cavan

138-103-0 - John Willis

136-120-0 - Jim Walsh Jr.

135-42-3 - T. McFerrin

132-25-4 - Wright Bazemore

132-45-0 - Bob Sphire

130-27-3 - Coley Cassedy

129-122-8 - Dewey Alverson

129-75-0 - Bob Griffith

127-70-4 - Bud Theodocion

127-38-0 - Ron Gartrell

125-61-0 - Bruce Cobleigh

123-80-0 - Shane Queen

119-35-0 - Rush Propst

118-39-0 - Kyle Hockman

114-83-1 - Tom Simonton

113-53-4 - David Dupree

113-70-1 - Bill Cloer

112-151-2 - Wallace Davis

112-54-1 - Mike O’Brien

112-48-0 - Mark Crews

112-37-0 - Mickey Conn

110-96-5 - Ray Broadaway

108-98-1 - Jimmy Johnson

108-57-0 - Friday Richards

108-50-0 - Ed Dudley

104-57-0 - Phillip Ironside

102-68-0 - Shannon Jarvis

101-10-1 - Calvin Ramsey

101-122-0 - Clint Burton

100-55-10 - Oliver Hunnicutt

100-41-3 - John Waters

100-50-3 - Bonwell Royal

