List: Most head coaching victories in the GHSA’s highest classification

Robert Davis, the former Warner Robins and Westside of Macon coach who died last week, is the only coach in GHSA history to win 300 games in the highest classification. Only 54 have won 100 games. Here’s the list. It includes wins while the coach’s team played in the highest class.
316-59-1 - Robert Davis
285-107-16 - Billy Henderson
249-36-2 - Nick Hyder
248-65-13 - Wayman Creel
247-102-5 - Jim Hughes
231-74-1 - Jimmy Dorsey
223-40-0 - Jeff Herron
205-55-1 - Buck Godfrey
203-100-1 - Danny Cronic
197-67-0 - Cecil Flowe
188-58-0 - Conrad Nix
185-82-1 - Jim Walsh Sr.
181-46-0 - Randy McPherson
179-91-2 - Max Bass
170-48-1 - Dave Hunter
170-76-0 - Keith Maloof
169-132-7 - Weyman Sellers
159-77-1 - Gene Brodie
156-58-1 - Lloyd Bohannon
148-85-9 - French Johnson
143-101-6 - Charlie Brannon
140-84-14 - Jim Cavan
138-103-0 - John Willis
136-120-0 - Jim Walsh Jr.
135-42-3 - T. McFerrin
132-25-4 - Wright Bazemore
132-45-0 - Bob Sphire
130-27-3 - Coley Cassedy
129-122-8 - Dewey Alverson
129-75-0 - Bob Griffith
127-70-4 - Bud Theodocion
127-38-0 - Ron Gartrell
125-61-0 - Bruce Cobleigh
123-80-0 - Shane Queen
119-35-0 - Rush Propst
118-39-0 - Kyle Hockman
114-83-1 - Tom Simonton
113-53-4 - David Dupree
113-70-1 - Bill Cloer
112-151-2 - Wallace Davis
112-54-1 - Mike O’Brien
112-48-0 - Mark Crews
112-37-0 - Mickey Conn
110-96-5 - Ray Broadaway
108-98-1 - Jimmy Johnson
108-57-0 - Friday Richards
108-50-0 - Ed Dudley
104-57-0 - Phillip Ironside
102-68-0 - Shannon Jarvis
101-10-1 - Calvin Ramsey
101-122-0 - Clint Burton
100-55-10 - Oliver Hunnicutt
100-41-3 - John Waters
100-50-3 - Bonwell Royal
