List: Most commonly played series when both teams are ranked

The Valdosta-Thomasville rivalry, first played in 1914 but not since 2015, is the most commonly played series when both teams are ranked. It has happened 20 times. For years a force in the highest classification with Valdosta, Thomasville is now a Class 2A school, so the series' future is uncertain. The most commonly played rivalry would be Valdosta vs. Colquitt County if Colquitt includes the history of Moultrie High, the only football-playing school among three that merged to form Colquitt County High in 1978. Valdosta and Colquitt County/Moultrie have met 28 times when both were ranked. The first widely recognized state rankings were published in 1952 by the Atlanta Constitution, and preseason and early season rankings weren’t common until the 1970s.