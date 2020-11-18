List: Maxwell Ratings' top flag football teams

The GHSA’s newest fall sport is flag football, which was played as a club sport the past two seasons. This year, teams from two classifications, or divisions, will play for state titles. (See today’s Four Questions with Sequoyah coach Emily Ryan Goodson). Below are the Maxwell Ratings for the GHSA’s two divisions with the top 20 in each. Division 1 is for smaller schools.
Division 1
1. Columbus (2-0)
2. Harris County (5-0)
3. Dutchtown (4-1)
4. Dodge County (2-0)
5. Calvary Day (1-0)
6. Portal (0-0-1)
7. Grovetown (4-0)
8. Union Grove (3-1)
9. Stockbridge (2-2)
10. Pace Academy (5-0)
11. McDonough (1-2)
12. Eagle’s Landing (3-3)
13. Northside, Columbus (2-1)
14. Greenbrier (3-1)
15. Heritage, Conyers (3-0)
16. Mary Persons (4-4)
17. Walnut Grove (2-0)
18. Woodland, Stockbridge (0-2)
19. Shaw (2-2)
20. Evans (2-2)
Division 2
1. Sequoyah (9-0)
2. Mill Creek (3-0)
3. Marietta (3-0)
4. Allatoona (4-0)
5. Woodstock (2-1)
6. Grayson (6-1)
7. Cherokee (2-0)
8. Etowah (1-2)
9. Archer (3-0)
10. McEachern (5-1)
11. Forsyth Central (8-0)
12. West Forsyth (2-3)
13. Creekview (1-3)
14. Hillgrove (3-2)
15. Dacula (4-2)
16. Mountain View (6-1)
17. Wheeler (3-4)
18. Denmark (2-3)
19. South Gwinnett (2-2)
20. Lambert (1-1)
