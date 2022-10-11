List: Maxwell Ratings’ projected region champions

There are four weeks remaining in the regular season, with almost every game counting in the region standings. Here are the projected region champions and their chances, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
Class 7A
92.0% - Colquitt County
62.6% - Carrollton
38.6% - North Paulding
67.9% - Parkview
90.9% - North Cobb
46.7% - Lambert
49.2% - North Gwinnett
81.9% - Mill Creek
Class 6A
88.2% - Lee County
63.7% - Brunswick
99.8% - Woodward Academy
82.4% - Marist
95.9% - Hughes
92.2% - Rome
91.1% - Roswell
95.0% - Gainesville
Class 5A
79.0% - Ware County
96.5% - Dutchtown
72.5% - Northside (Columbus)
57.5% - Chamblee
95.6% - Creekside
65.4% - Cambridge
63.1% - Calhoun
65.7% - Loganville
Class 4A
89.4% - Bainbridge
97.9% - Perry
92.3% - Benedictine
80.1% - Troup
71.1% - Stockbridge
84.6% - Stephenson
97.5% - Cedartown
97.2% - North Oconee
Class 3A
64.4% - Dougherty
56.9% - Peach County
94.4% - Calvary Day
60.7% - Morgan County
91.3% - Cedar Grove
99.4% - Adairsville
45.7% - Dawson County
68.8% - Stephens County
Class 2A
67.1% - Fitzgerald
98.1% - Northeast
97.8% - Appling County
73.9% - Thomson
79.1% - Callaway
74.8% - South Atlanta
96.7% - Rockmart
51.1% - Athens Academy
Class A Division I
50.3% - Irwin County
73.2% - Swainsboro
94.3% - Metter
82.3% - Lamar County
98.3% - Prince Avenue Christian
49.3% - Whitefield Academy
94.1% - Darlington
74.7% - Rabun County
Class A Division II
100.0% - Early County
67.9% - Clinch County
50.8% - McIntosh Co. Academy
66.4% - Dooly County
98.6% - Johnson County
53.6% - Schley County
83.1% - Bowdon
58.4% - Lincoln County
