ajc logo
X

List: Maxwell Ratings’ projected region champions

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

There are four weeks remaining in the regular season, with almost every game counting in the region standings. Here are the projected region champions and their chances, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

Class 7A

92.0% - Colquitt County

62.6% - Carrollton

38.6% - North Paulding

67.9% - Parkview

90.9% - North Cobb

46.7% - Lambert

49.2% - North Gwinnett

81.9% - Mill Creek

Class 6A

88.2% - Lee County

63.7% - Brunswick

99.8% - Woodward Academy

82.4% - Marist

95.9% - Hughes

92.2% - Rome

91.1% - Roswell

95.0% - Gainesville

Class 5A

79.0% - Ware County

96.5% - Dutchtown

72.5% - Northside (Columbus)

57.5% - Chamblee

95.6% - Creekside

65.4% - Cambridge

63.1% - Calhoun

65.7% - Loganville

Class 4A

89.4% - Bainbridge

97.9% - Perry

92.3% - Benedictine

80.1% - Troup

71.1% - Stockbridge

84.6% - Stephenson

97.5% - Cedartown

97.2% - North Oconee

Class 3A

64.4% - Dougherty

56.9% - Peach County

94.4% - Calvary Day

60.7% - Morgan County

91.3% - Cedar Grove

99.4% - Adairsville

45.7% - Dawson County

68.8% - Stephens County

Class 2A

67.1% - Fitzgerald

98.1% - Northeast

97.8% - Appling County

73.9% - Thomson

79.1% - Callaway

74.8% - South Atlanta

96.7% - Rockmart

51.1% - Athens Academy

Class A Division I

50.3% - Irwin County

73.2% - Swainsboro

94.3% - Metter

82.3% - Lamar County

98.3% - Prince Avenue Christian

49.3% - Whitefield Academy

94.1% - Darlington

74.7% - Rabun County

Class A Division II

100.0% - Early County

67.9% - Clinch County

50.8% - McIntosh Co. Academy

66.4% - Dooly County

98.6% - Johnson County

53.6% - Schley County

83.1% - Bowdon

58.4% - Lincoln County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia fans abuzz about Branson ‘Baby Chubb’ Robinson22h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

No. 1 Georgia expected to beat Vandy by 40 points
15h ago

Credit: Chris Szagola

Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview

Credit: Daniel Varnado

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s victory against Duke

Credit: Daniel Varnado

5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s victory against Duke

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Football rankings: Warner Robins, Trinity Christian, Monroe Area reenter top 10
The Latest

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Top performances of Week 8: Philo helps Prince Avenue take down Tennessee power
45m ago
4 Questions with Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton
1h ago
Class A blog: Elbert County, Dublin spring Division 1 upsets; Division II ranked teams...
16h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Monday commute with I-285 lane closures a breeze - it won’t last
20h ago
Braves Report podcast: Braves vs. Phillies NLDS preview
AJC revamps daily morning newsletter
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top