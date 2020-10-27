List: Maxwell Ratings’ projected region champions

These are the teams favored to win their regions and their percentage chances, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.
Class 7A
1 - Lowndes (61.3%)
2 - East Coweta (44.3%)
3 - North Cobb (61.2%)
4 - Grayson (73.8%)
5 - Roswell (47.7%)
6 - Denmark (44.6%)
7 - Norcross (73.1%)
8 - North Gwinnett (70.8%)
Class 6A
1 - Lee County (62.9%)
2 - Richmond Hill (86.8%)
3 - Evans (79.5%)
4 - Lovejoy (62.5%)
5 - Carrollton (72.6%)
6 - Allatoona (54.7%)
7 - River Ridge (72.3%)
8 - Buford (58.4%)
Class 5A
1 - Warner Robins (56.3%)
2 - Starr’s Mill (87.1%)
3 - Woodward Academy (56.9%)
4 - Ola (54.0%)
5 - St. Pius (95.0%)
6 - Lithia Springs (55.4%)
7 - Blessed Trinity (67.8%)
8 - Clarke Central (94.7%)
Class 4A
1 - Bainbridge (87.4%)
2 – Carver-Columbus (59.7%)
3 - Benedictine (100.0%)
4 - Baldwin (65.8%)
5 - Luella (51.3%)
6 - Marist (95.3%)
7 - Cedartown (80.6%)
8 - Jefferson (97.5%)
Class 3A
1 - Appling County (69.5%)
2 - Peach County (91.3%)
3 - Southeast Bulloch (100.0%)
4 - Burke County (46.6%)
5 - Cedar Grove (99.5%)
6 - Rockmart (92.4%)
7 - Dawson County (68.1%)
8 - Oconee County (95.3%)
Class 2A
1 - Fitzgerald (77.9%)
2 - Vidalia (42.4%)
3 - Bleckley County (75.1%)
4 - Putnam County (65.8%)
5 - Callaway (58.0%)
6 - Lovett (90.0%)
7 - Fannin County (82.8%)
8 - Rabun County (96.1%)
Class A Private
1 - Mount de Sales (54.5%)
2 - Eagle’s Landing Chr. (95.4%)
3 - Aquinas (41.3%)
4 - Trinity Christian (88.0%)
5 - Wesleyan (59.0%)
6 - Fellowship Christian (97.3%)
7 - Christian Heritage (56.4%)
8 - Prince Avenue Christ. (95.7%)
Class A Public
1 - Pelham (99.1%)
2 - Irwin County (95.6%)
3 - Metter (78.0%)
4 - Dublin (96.1%)
5 - Macon County (84.5%)
6 - Bowdon (88.8%)
7 - Hancock Central (95.3%)
8 - Commerce (49.1%)
