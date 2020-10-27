X

List: Maxwell Ratings’ projected region champions

The North Cobb Warriors take the field at the start of their game at Harrison High School Friday.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the teams favored to win their regions and their percentage chances, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings.

Class 7A

1 - Lowndes (61.3%)

2 - East Coweta (44.3%)

3 - North Cobb (61.2%)

4 - Grayson (73.8%)

5 - Roswell (47.7%)

6 - Denmark (44.6%)

7 - Norcross (73.1%)

8 - North Gwinnett (70.8%)

Class 6A

1 - Lee County (62.9%)

2 - Richmond Hill (86.8%)

3 - Evans (79.5%)

4 - Lovejoy (62.5%)

5 - Carrollton (72.6%)

6 - Allatoona (54.7%)

7 - River Ridge (72.3%)

8 - Buford (58.4%)

Class 5A

1 - Warner Robins (56.3%)

2 - Starr’s Mill (87.1%)

3 - Woodward Academy (56.9%)

4 - Ola (54.0%)

5 - St. Pius (95.0%)

6 - Lithia Springs (55.4%)

7 - Blessed Trinity (67.8%)

8 - Clarke Central (94.7%)

Class 4A

1 - Bainbridge (87.4%)

2 – Carver-Columbus (59.7%)

3 - Benedictine (100.0%)

4 - Baldwin (65.8%)

5 - Luella (51.3%)

6 - Marist (95.3%)

7 - Cedartown (80.6%)

8 - Jefferson (97.5%)

Class 3A

1 - Appling County (69.5%)

2 - Peach County (91.3%)

3 - Southeast Bulloch (100.0%)

4 - Burke County (46.6%)

5 - Cedar Grove (99.5%)

6 - Rockmart (92.4%)

7 - Dawson County (68.1%)

8 - Oconee County (95.3%)

Class 2A

1 - Fitzgerald (77.9%)

2 - Vidalia (42.4%)

3 - Bleckley County (75.1%)

4 - Putnam County (65.8%)

5 - Callaway (58.0%)

6 - Lovett (90.0%)

7 - Fannin County (82.8%)

8 - Rabun County (96.1%)

Class A Private

1 - Mount de Sales (54.5%)

2 - Eagle’s Landing Chr. (95.4%)

3 - Aquinas (41.3%)

4 - Trinity Christian (88.0%)

5 - Wesleyan (59.0%)

6 - Fellowship Christian (97.3%)

7 - Christian Heritage (56.4%)

8 - Prince Avenue Christ. (95.7%)

Class A Public

1 - Pelham (99.1%)

2 - Irwin County (95.6%)

3 - Metter (78.0%)

4 - Dublin (96.1%)

5 - Macon County (84.5%)

6 - Bowdon (88.8%)

7 - Hancock Central (95.3%)

8 - Commerce (49.1%)

