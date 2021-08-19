List: Maxwell Ratings’ favorites to win region titles

The most likely teams to win region titles are Eagle’s Landing Christian, Fellowship Christian and Jefferson County, according to the computer Maxwell Ratings. The titles most hotly contested are expected to be in Region 3-7A (North Cobb favored), Region 2-2A (Vidalia) and Region 7-A Private (Christian Heritage). Below are Maxwell’s 64 region favorites and their chances of winning.
Class 7A
1 - Colquitt County (57%)
2 - McEachern (51%)
3 - North Cobb (39%)
4 - Grayson (80%)
5 - Milton (63%)
6 - West Forsyth (42%)
7 - Archer (58%)
8 - North Gwinnett (54%)
Class 6A
1 - Lee County (88%)
2 - Richmond Hill (46%)
3 - Evans (62%)
4 - Westlake (70%)
5 - Carrollton (50%)
6 - Allatoona (72%)
7 - Creekview (43%)
8 - Buford (85%)
Class 5A
1 - Warner Robins (58%)
2 - Starr’s Mill (48%)
3 - Woodward Academy (56%)
4 - Jones County (62%)
5 - St. Pius (76%)
6 - Chapel Hill (52%)
7 - Cartersville (47%)
8 - Clarke Central (58%)
Class 4A
1 - Bainbridge (70%)
2 - Carver-Columbus (58%)
3 - Benedictine (82%)
4 - West Laurens (40%)
5 - Riverdale (75%)
6 - Marist (90%)
7 - Cedartown (80%)
8 - Jefferson (74%)
Class 3A
1 - Pierce County (76%)
2 - Peach County (60%)
3 - Liberty County (44%)
4 - Thomson (54%)
5 - Cedar Grove (69%)
6 - Rockmart (89%)
7 - White County (45%)
8 - Oconee County (80%)
Class 2A
1 - Fitzgerald (65%)
2 - Vidalia (29%)
3 - Dodge County (40%)
4 - Jefferson County (91%)
5 - Callaway (76%)
6 - Lovett (62%)
7 - Pepperell (43%)
8 - Rabun County (90%)
Class A Private
1 - Stratford Academy (42%)
2 - Eagle’s Landing Christ. (95%)
3 - Savannah Christian (47%)
4 - Trinity Christian (78%)
5 - Wesleyan (60%)
6 - Fellowship Christian (92%)
7 - Christian Heritage (32%)
8 - Prince Avenue Christian (53%)
Class A Public
1 - Pelham (48%)
2 - Irwin County (55%)
3 - Metter (72%)
4 - Dublin (82%)
5 - Marion County (42%)
6 - Bowdon (42%)
7 - Warren County (53%)
8 - Commerce (63%)
