List: Longest-tenured coaches in Class 3A

32 minutes ago
Two Class 3A head coaches with 17 seasons at their schools stepped down this offseason to take jobs at private schools. Ringgold’s Robert Akins is now at Fayette Academy in Tennessee, while Peach County’s Chad Campbell went to Westfield, a GIAA school in Perry. Still the longest-tenured coach at one school in Class 3A is Carver’s Darren Myles.

19 - Darren Myles, Carver (Atlanta)

18 - Franklin Pridgen, Wesleyan

15 - Phil Marino, Columbus

12 - Brian Nelson, Mary Persons

9 - Sid Maxwell, Dawson County

8 - Davis Russell, Bremen

7 - Mark Stroud, Calvary Day

7 - Kevin Reach, Monroe Area

7 - Justin Elder, Upson-Lee

6 - Baker Woodward, Savannah Christian

6 - Wesley Tankersley, Stephens County

6 - Krofton Montgomery, West Hall

5 - Johnny Gilbert, Dougherty

5 - Josh Groce, Gordon Lee

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

