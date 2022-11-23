BreakingNews
HAPPENING NOW: Crowds of Thanksgiving travelers fill Hartsfield-Jackson
List: Longest streaks of reaching quarterfinals

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

The two longest streaks of making the quarterfinals came to an end last week. Walton ended Buford’s 22-year streak, and Fellowship Christian ended Eagle’s Landing Christian’s 12-year streak. Peach County’s six-year streak and Lee County’s five-year streak also came to an end. Irwin County now leads the pack.

10

Irwin County

8

Cedar Grove

Rabun County

7

Callaway

Carrollton

6

Marist

Warner Robins

5

Fellowship Christian

Grayson

4

Metter

Thomasville

3

Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Calhoun, Calvary Day, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedartown, Fitzgerald, Hughes, Milton, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Westlake

2

Creekside, Holy Innocents’, Mill Creek, North Oconee, Roswell, South Atlanta, Swainsboro, Thomson, Walton, Wilcox County

1

Bleckley County, Bowdon, Cartersville, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Dooly County, Dutchtown, Early County, Gainesville, Houston County, Johnson County, Lincoln County, Mays, Mount Pisgah Christian, North Gwinnett, Oconee County, Rockmart, Rome, Sandy Creek, Savannah Christian, Schley County, St. Francis, Stockbridge, Thomas County Central, Troup, Ware County, Wayne County, Woodward Academy

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

