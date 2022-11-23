List: Longest streaks of reaching quarterfinals

The two longest streaks of making the quarterfinals came to an end last week. Walton ended Buford’s 22-year streak, and Fellowship Christian ended Eagle’s Landing Christian’s 12-year streak. Peach County’s six-year streak and Lee County’s five-year streak also came to an end. Irwin County now leads the pack.
10
Irwin County
8
Cedar Grove
Rabun County
7
Callaway
Carrollton
6
Marist
Warner Robins
5
Fellowship Christian
Grayson
4
Metter
Thomasville
3
Appling County, Bainbridge, Benedictine, Calhoun, Calvary Day, Carver (Atlanta), Carver (Columbus), Cedartown, Fitzgerald, Hughes, Milton, Pierce County, Prince Avenue Christian, Westlake
2
Creekside, Holy Innocents’, Mill Creek, North Oconee, Roswell, South Atlanta, Swainsboro, Thomson, Walton, Wilcox County
1
Bleckley County, Bowdon, Cartersville, Clinch County, Coffee, Colquitt County, Dooly County, Dutchtown, Early County, Gainesville, Houston County, Johnson County, Lincoln County, Mays, Mount Pisgah Christian, North Gwinnett, Oconee County, Rockmart, Rome, Sandy Creek, Savannah Christian, Schley County, St. Francis, Stockbridge, Thomas County Central, Troup, Ware County, Wayne County, Woodward Academy
