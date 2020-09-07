List: Longest regular-season winning streaks in GHSA history

Cartersville set a state record last week with its 59th consecutive victory in regular-season games. Cartersville defeated Morrow 42-0. The streak began in 2014, when Cartersville’s quarterback was a freshman, Trevor Lawrence. Cartersville’s last loss came against North Cobb. Below are all regular-season streaks in history that reached 40 or more and the season that each ended.
59 - Cartersville (active)
58 - Camden County (2006)
56 - Macon County (1997)
53 - Lincoln County (1980)
49 - Calhoun (2013)
49 - Buford (2009)
47 - Hart County (2001)
47 - Southeast Bulloch (1975)
46 - Valdosta (1972)
44 - Avondale (1967)
43 - Valdosta (1985)
42 - Stockbridge (2018)
41 - Marist (2001)
40 - Marist (1992)
40 - McEachern (1989)
40 - Thomson (1970)
40 - Manchester (1968)
40 - West Point (1951)
