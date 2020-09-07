X

List: Longest regular-season winning streaks in GHSA history

Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) avoids a tackle by Woodward Academy senior defensive end Terry Myrick during the second half of their GHSA quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 26, 2016, in College Park. (Daniel Varnado/Special to AJC)
Cartersville quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) avoids a tackle by Woodward Academy senior defensive end Terry Myrick during the second half of their GHSA quarterfinal game Friday, Nov. 26, 2016, in College Park. (Daniel Varnado/Special to AJC)

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Cartersville set a state record last week with its 59th consecutive victory in regular-season games. Cartersville defeated Morrow 42-0. The streak began in 2014, when Cartersville’s quarterback was a freshman, Trevor Lawrence. Cartersville’s last loss came against North Cobb. Below are all regular-season streaks in history that reached 40 or more and the season that each ended.

59 - Cartersville (active)

58 - Camden County (2006)

56 - Macon County (1997)

53 - Lincoln County (1980)

49 - Calhoun (2013)

49 - Buford (2009)

47 - Hart County (2001)

47 - Southeast Bulloch (1975)

46 - Valdosta (1972)

44 - Avondale (1967)

43 - Valdosta (1985)

42 - Stockbridge (2018)

41 - Marist (2001)

40 - Marist (1992)

40 - McEachern (1989)

40 - Thomson (1970)

40 - Manchester (1968)

40 - West Point (1951)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.