List: Longest home winning streaks in GHSA history

Calhoun holds the record for the longest home winning streak. The Yellow Jackets' 66-game streak was ended in 2016 by Cartersville. Eagle’s Landing Christian’s 41-game streak was ended last week by Crisp County.
66 - Calhoun (2016)
*50 - Northside-Warner Robins (2010)
43 - Buford (2011)
42 - Buford (2017)
41 - Eagle’s Landing Christian (2020)
41 - Thomson (1971)
36 - Buford (2004)
36 - Avondale (1962)
35 - Wilcox County (2011)
35 - Parkview (2002)
35 - Rossville (1967)
35 - St. Pius (1967)
34 - Marist (1993)
33 - Sandy Creek (2012)
33 - Marist (2000)
33 - Lincoln County (1980)
30 - Camden County (2005)
*Northside’s streak is 50 if games with Warner Robins are considered neutral-site contests and 49 if it acknowledges the designated home team at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.
