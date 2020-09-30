X

List: Longest home winning streaks in GHSA history

Calhoun players run onto the field before their game against Peach County during the Class AAA Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday, December 8, 2017, in Atlanta.
High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Calhoun holds the record for the longest home winning streak. The Yellow Jackets' 66-game streak was ended in 2016 by Cartersville. Eagle’s Landing Christian’s 41-game streak was ended last week by Crisp County.

66 - Calhoun (2016)

*50 - Northside-Warner Robins (2010)

43 - Buford (2011)

42 - Buford (2017)

41 - Eagle’s Landing Christian (2020)

41 - Thomson (1971)

36 - Buford (2004)

36 - Avondale (1962)

35 - Wilcox County (2011)

35 - Parkview (2002)

35 - Rossville (1967)

35 - St. Pius (1967)

34 - Marist (1993)

33 - Sandy Creek (2012)

33 - Marist (2000)

33 - Lincoln County (1980)

30 - Camden County (2005)

*Northside’s streak is 50 if games with Warner Robins are considered neutral-site contests and 49 if it acknowledges the designated home team at McConnell-Talbert Stadium.

