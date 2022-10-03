List: Longest active winning streaks in region games

Cartersville’s 62-game winning streak in region games, the fifth-longest in state history, was ended last week when Calhoun defeated the Purple Hurricanes. Coincidentally, Calhoun owns the longest streak in history at 119 set from 2001 to 2019. Rabun County is now the active leader. The Wildcats haven’t lost a region game since 2013.
47 - Rabun County (since 2013)
40 - Rockmart (2016)
28 - Carver-Columbus (2018)
23 - Milton (2017)
22 - Fellowship Christian (2017)
19 - Pierce County (2018)
18 - Metter (2019)
16 - Jones County (2020)
16 - Lee County (2017)
15 - South Atlanta (2020)
14 - St. Pius (2019)
13 - Buford (2020)
13 - Bowdon (2019)
12 - Hughes (2020)
12 - Thomson (2020)
12 - Putnam County (2020)
12 - Fannin County (2020)
12 - Bainbridge (2019)
11 - Cedartown (2019)
11 - Marist (2020)
11 - North Oconee (2020)
11 - ELCA (2019)
11 - North Cobb (2019)
10 - Woodward Academy (2021)
10 - Brunswick (2020)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com