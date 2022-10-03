ajc logo
List: Longest active winning streaks in region games

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

Cartersville’s 62-game winning streak in region games, the fifth-longest in state history, was ended last week when Calhoun defeated the Purple Hurricanes. Coincidentally, Calhoun owns the longest streak in history at 119 set from 2001 to 2019. Rabun County is now the active leader. The Wildcats haven’t lost a region game since 2013.

47 - Rabun County (since 2013)

40 - Rockmart (2016)

28 - Carver-Columbus (2018)

23 - Milton (2017)

22 - Fellowship Christian (2017)

19 - Pierce County (2018)

18 - Metter (2019)

16 - Jones County (2020)

16 - Lee County (2017)

15 - South Atlanta (2020)

14 - St. Pius (2019)

13 - Buford (2020)

13 - Bowdon (2019)

12 - Hughes (2020)

12 - Thomson (2020)

12 - Putnam County (2020)

12 - Fannin County (2020)

12 - Bainbridge (2019)

11 - Cedartown (2019)

11 - Marist (2020)

11 - North Oconee (2020)

11 - ELCA (2019)

11 - North Cobb (2019)

10 - Woodward Academy (2021)

10 - Brunswick (2020)

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

