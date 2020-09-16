X

List: Longest active streaks of top-10 rankings

High schools | 21 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Fifteen schools have been in the AJC top 10 for each of the past 50 ranking weeks or longer.

290 - Buford (1999)

109 - GAC (2012)

90 - Blessed Trinity (2013)

85 - Grayson (2014)

83 - Cartersville (2014)

74 - Cedar Grove (2014)

74 - ELCA (2014)

74 - Rabun County (2014)

73 - Prince Ave. Christian (2015)

66 - Callaway (2015)

64 - Clinch County (2015)

61 - Peach County (2015)

59 - Lee County (2016)

59 - Rome (2016)

54 - Colquitt County (2016)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.