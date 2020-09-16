List: Longest active streaks of top-10 rankings

Fifteen schools have been in the AJC top 10 for each of the past 50 ranking weeks or longer.
290 - Buford (1999)
109 - GAC (2012)
90 - Blessed Trinity (2013)
85 - Grayson (2014)
83 - Cartersville (2014)
74 - Cedar Grove (2014)
74 - ELCA (2014)
74 - Rabun County (2014)
73 - Prince Ave. Christian (2015)
66 - Callaway (2015)
64 - Clinch County (2015)
61 - Peach County (2015)
59 - Lee County (2016)
59 - Rome (2016)
54 - Colquitt County (2016)
