List: Longest active home winning streaks

Two of the three longest active home winning streaks were ended last week. Eagle’s Landing Christian had won 41 straight at home – the sixth-longest streak in history – until beaten by Crisp County. North Gwinnett had won 27 straight at home, one of the 35 longest streaks, until losing to Lovejoy. Here are the 10 longest active home winning streaks.
35 - Rome
19 - Pelham
18 - Colquitt County
17 - Irwin County
16 - Warner Robins
15 - Lowndes
11 - Cedar Grove
11 - Clinch County
11 - Oconee County
10 - Greater Atlanta Christian
