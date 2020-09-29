X

List: Longest active home winning streaks

North Hall High School football players, left, and Cedar Grove High School football players can see their breath before a play, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Decatur, Georgia.Temperatures were in the 40s towards the end of the game. (Annie Rice/AJC)
North Hall High School football players, left, and Cedar Grove High School football players can see their breath before a play, Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, in Decatur, Georgia.Temperatures were in the 40s towards the end of the game. (Annie Rice/AJC)

Credit: Annie Rice

Credit: Annie Rice

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Two of the three longest active home winning streaks were ended last week. Eagle’s Landing Christian had won 41 straight at home – the sixth-longest streak in history – until beaten by Crisp County. North Gwinnett had won 27 straight at home, one of the 35 longest streaks, until losing to Lovejoy. Here are the 10 longest active home winning streaks.

35 - Rome

19 - Pelham

18 - Colquitt County

17 - Irwin County

16 - Warner Robins

15 - Lowndes

11 - Cedar Grove

11 - Clinch County

11 - Oconee County

10 - Greater Atlanta Christian

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.