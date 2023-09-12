List: Highest-scoring tie games involving a GHSA team

Laney and First Presbyterian played to a 44-44 tie last week. That’s the second-highest-scoring tie involving a GHSA team in history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The GHSA adopted a rule this season that does not allow overtime between teams from different classifications unless coaches agree before the game. Laney is a GHSA team. First Presbyterian is a GIAA team.
48-48
2009 - Charlton Co. vs. Columbia, Fla.
44-44
2023 - Laney vs. First Presbyterian
41-41
2016 - Eastside vs. Newton
1997 - Crim vs. Westover
38-38
1964 - Lithonia vs. Fayette Co.
36-36
1987 - Lithia Springs vs. Lassiter
35-35
1996 - Mitchell-Baker vs. Westover
1969 - Northside (Atlanta) vs. North Springs
1966 - Druid Hills vs. North Fulton
34-34
2013 - Tri-Cities vs. Banneker
1967 - West Rome vs. LaFayette
1954 - Sandersville vs. Waynesboro
32-32
1981 - Fulton vs. Harper
1948 - Rockmart vs. Cedartown
30-30
1992 - Lakeside (Evans) vs. Evans
29-29
2002 - Valdosta vs. Lincoln, Fla.
1981 - Hart Co. vs. Commerce
28-28
2011 - Windsor Forest vs. Wayne Co.
2007 - Cartersville vs. Rome
2005 - Appling Co. vs. McIntosh Co. Academy
2005 - Social Circle vs. Monroe Area
2001 - Harlem vs. Greene Co.
1984 - Woodland (East Point) vs. Palmetto
1983 - Pebblebrook vs. Lithia Springs
1982 - Wayne Co. vs. Waycross
1976 - Carver (Atlanta) vs. Price
1976 - Carver (Atlanta) vs. Fulton
1974 - Decatur vs. Marist
1971 - Lakeshore vs. North Clayton
