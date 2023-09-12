List: Highest-scoring tie games involving a GHSA team

Laney and First Presbyterian played to a 44-44 tie last week. That’s the second-highest-scoring tie involving a GHSA team in history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The GHSA adopted a rule this season that does not allow overtime between teams from different classifications unless coaches agree before the game. Laney is a GHSA team. First Presbyterian is a GIAA team.

48-48

2009 - Charlton Co. vs. Columbia, Fla.

44-44

2023 - Laney vs. First Presbyterian

41-41

2016 - Eastside vs. Newton

1997 - Crim vs. Westover

38-38

1964 - Lithonia vs. Fayette Co.

36-36

1987 - Lithia Springs vs. Lassiter

35-35

1996 - Mitchell-Baker vs. Westover

1969 - Northside (Atlanta) vs. North Springs

1966 - Druid Hills vs. North Fulton

34-34

2013 - Tri-Cities vs. Banneker

1967 - West Rome vs. LaFayette

1954 - Sandersville vs. Waynesboro

32-32

1981 - Fulton vs. Harper

1948 - Rockmart vs. Cedartown

30-30

1992 - Lakeside (Evans) vs. Evans

29-29

2002 - Valdosta vs. Lincoln, Fla.

1981 - Hart Co. vs. Commerce

28-28

2011 - Windsor Forest vs. Wayne Co.

2007 - Cartersville vs. Rome

2005 - Appling Co. vs. McIntosh Co. Academy

2005 - Social Circle vs. Monroe Area

2001 - Harlem vs. Greene Co.

1984 - Woodland (East Point) vs. Palmetto

1983 - Pebblebrook vs. Lithia Springs

1982 - Wayne Co. vs. Waycross

1976 - Carver (Atlanta) vs. Price

1976 - Carver (Atlanta) vs. Fulton

1974 - Decatur vs. Marist

1971 - Lakeshore vs. North Clayton

