List: Highest-scoring tie games involving a GHSA team

High School Sports Blog
By
16 minutes ago
X

Laney and First Presbyterian played to a 44-44 tie last week. That’s the second-highest-scoring tie involving a GHSA team in history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. The GHSA adopted a rule this season that does not allow overtime between teams from different classifications unless coaches agree before the game. Laney is a GHSA team. First Presbyterian is a GIAA team.

48-48

2009 - Charlton Co. vs. Columbia, Fla.

44-44

2023 - Laney vs. First Presbyterian

41-41

2016 - Eastside vs. Newton

1997 - Crim vs. Westover

38-38

1964 - Lithonia vs. Fayette Co.

36-36

1987 - Lithia Springs vs. Lassiter

35-35

1996 - Mitchell-Baker vs. Westover

1969 - Northside (Atlanta) vs. North Springs

1966 - Druid Hills vs. North Fulton

34-34

2013 - Tri-Cities vs. Banneker

1967 - West Rome vs. LaFayette

1954 - Sandersville vs. Waynesboro

32-32

1981 - Fulton vs. Harper

1948 - Rockmart vs. Cedartown

30-30

1992 - Lakeside (Evans) vs. Evans

29-29

2002 - Valdosta vs. Lincoln, Fla.

1981 - Hart Co. vs. Commerce

28-28

2011 - Windsor Forest vs. Wayne Co.

2007 - Cartersville vs. Rome

2005 - Appling Co. vs. McIntosh Co. Academy

2005 - Social Circle vs. Monroe Area

2001 - Harlem vs. Greene Co.

1984 - Woodland (East Point) vs. Palmetto

1983 - Pebblebrook vs. Lithia Springs

1982 - Wayne Co. vs. Waycross

1976 - Carver (Atlanta) vs. Price

1976 - Carver (Atlanta) vs. Fulton

1974 - Decatur vs. Marist

1971 - Lakeshore vs. North Clayton

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Eskew Dumez Ripple

Tech Square’s third phase is about to start. Here’s how it will look.15h ago

Credit: AP

Matt Olson creeps up on history, Kyle Wright returns as Braves, Phillies split DH
7h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

The Jolt: Angry activists say Democrats continue to ‘turn their back on us’
8m ago

Credit: TNS

GET SCHOOLED
Cobb student: Censoring our reading lists does not protect us. It stunts us
1h ago

Credit: TNS

GET SCHOOLED
Cobb student: Censoring our reading lists does not protect us. It stunts us
1h ago

Tension over Ukrainian aid divides Georgia Republicans as fiscal deadline nears
46m ago
The Latest

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the AJC

4 Questions with Schley County head coach Darren Alford
1m ago
Arabia Mountain’s Revenge Tour off to 3-1 start
27m ago
Class A: The Prince Avenue-Philo show continues its dominating play
16h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
15h ago
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top