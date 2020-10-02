X

List: Highest-scoring teams, top defenses

High schools | 48 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here are teams averaging more than 40 points or allowing five or fewer (minimum two games played).

Scoring

57.5 - South Forsyth

52.5 - Carver (Columbus)

50.5 - Riverwood

48.3 - Cherokee Bluff

46.3 - Fellowship Christian

46.0 - Blessed Trinity

46.0 - Ola

45.3 - Prince Avenue Christian

45.0 - Gordon Lee

44.3 - Benedictine

44.0 - Aquinas

44.0 - Woodland (Stockbridge)

43.5 - Appling County

43.0 - Jefferson

42.0 - Washington-Wilkes

41.5 - Roswell

41.0 - Lee County

41.0 - Pacelli

41.0 - White County

40.7 - Strong Rock Christian

40.0 - Grayson

Scoring allowed

0.0 - Washington-Wilkes

0.7 - Putnam County

1.0 - Marist

1.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian

3.3 - Metter

3.3 - Tattnall Square

3.3 - Pierce County

3.5 - Carver (Columbus)

3.5 - Newton

3.5 - North Atlanta

4.0 - Tri-Cities

4.0 - Jonesboro

4.3 - Veterans

4.3 - Callaway

4.5 - Butler

4.7 - Cherokee Bluff

4.7 - Oconee County

4.7 - Crisp County

5.0 - Colquitt County

