List: Highest-scoring teams, top defenses

Here are teams averaging more than 40 points or allowing five or fewer (minimum two games played).
Scoring
57.5 - South Forsyth
52.5 - Carver (Columbus)
50.5 - Riverwood
48.3 - Cherokee Bluff
46.3 - Fellowship Christian
46.0 - Blessed Trinity
46.0 - Ola
45.3 - Prince Avenue Christian
45.0 - Gordon Lee
44.3 - Benedictine
44.0 - Aquinas
44.0 - Woodland (Stockbridge)
43.5 - Appling County
43.0 - Jefferson
42.0 - Washington-Wilkes
41.5 - Roswell
41.0 - Lee County
41.0 - Pacelli
41.0 - White County
40.7 - Strong Rock Christian
40.0 - Grayson
Scoring allowed
0.0 - Washington-Wilkes
0.7 - Putnam County
1.0 - Marist
1.5 - Greater Atlanta Christian
3.3 - Metter
3.3 - Tattnall Square
3.3 - Pierce County
3.5 - Carver (Columbus)
3.5 - Newton
3.5 - North Atlanta
4.0 - Tri-Cities
4.0 - Jonesboro
4.3 - Veterans
4.3 - Callaway
4.5 - Butler
4.7 - Cherokee Bluff
4.7 - Oconee County
4.7 - Crisp County
5.0 - Colquitt County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author