X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

Grayson players run onto the field before their opening game against Collins Hill at Grayson High School Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Loganville. Grayson was ranked #1 in Class 7A, while Collins Hill was ranked #6. Grayson won 28-7. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High schools | 48 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 scoring teams in each classification based on points per game (minimum two games played).

Class 7A

53.0 - South Forsyth

46.0 - Colquitt County

40.0 - Grayson

40.0 - Roswell

38.8 - Lowndes

38.0 - Brookwood

38.0 - Gainesville

37.0 - Newnan

35.8 - Norcross

33.7 - Hillgrove

Class 6A

46.3 - Lee County

46.0 - Riverwood

40.3 - River Ridge

35.7 - Kell

35.0 - Alexander

34.8 - Sprayberry

33.3 - Buford

33.3 - Richmond Hill

32.7 - Chattahoochee

32.3 - Dacula

Class 5A

48.3 - Tri-Cities

46.0 - Blessed Trinity

40.8 - Woodland (Stockbridge)

39.5 - Ola

39.5 - Warner Robins

38.5 - Ware County

38.0 - Northside (Columbus)

35.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)

34.4 - Calhoun

32.8 - Coffee

Class 4A

53.7 - Carver (Columbus)

43.6 - Benedictine

38.8 - Jefferson

37.0 - Marist

35.3 - East Hall

35.3 - LaGrange

34.0 - Flowery Branch

29.8 - Northwest Whitfield

28.8 - Columbus

28.3 - Central (Carrollton)

Class 3A

46.8 - Cherokee Bluff

41.0 - White County

40.3 - Appling County

39.8 - LaFayette

38.0 - Rockmart

36.0 - North Murray

35.0 - Dawson County

34.3 - Peach County

33.5 - Hart County

32.5 - Oconee County

Class 2A

40.3 - Fannin County

34.8 - Dade County

34.5 - Lamar County

34.0 - Bacon County

34.0 - Bremen

34.0 - Putnam County

33.8 - Rabun County

32.5 - Haralson County

30.7 - Coosa

29.8 - Toombs County

Class A Private

42.2 - Aquinas

46.6 - Prince Avenue Christian

41.5 - Fellowship Christian

41.0 - Athens Academy

41.0 - Pacelli

35.8 - Savannah Christian

35.8 - Christian Heritage

34.0 - Strong Rock Christian

31.6 - North Cobb Christian

30.8 - Darlington

Class A Public

43.0 - Gordon Lee

42.0 - Washington-Wilkes

40.7 - Macon County

40.7 - Taylor County

39.0 - Hancock Central

38.8 - Metter

36.0 - Lanier County

33.8 - Charlton County

33.8 - Commerce

33.5 - Brooks County

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.