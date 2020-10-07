List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

These are the top 10 scoring teams in each classification based on points per game (minimum two games played).
Class 7A
53.0 - South Forsyth
46.0 - Colquitt County
40.0 - Grayson
40.0 - Roswell
38.8 - Lowndes
38.0 - Brookwood
38.0 - Gainesville
37.0 - Newnan
35.8 - Norcross
33.7 - Hillgrove
Class 6A
46.3 - Lee County
46.0 - Riverwood
40.3 - River Ridge
35.7 - Kell
35.0 - Alexander
34.8 - Sprayberry
33.3 - Buford
33.3 - Richmond Hill
32.7 - Chattahoochee
32.3 - Dacula
Class 5A
48.3 - Tri-Cities
46.0 - Blessed Trinity
40.8 - Woodland (Stockbridge)
39.5 - Ola
39.5 - Warner Robins
38.5 - Ware County
38.0 - Northside (Columbus)
35.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)
34.4 - Calhoun
32.8 - Coffee
Class 4A
53.7 - Carver (Columbus)
43.6 - Benedictine
38.8 - Jefferson
37.0 - Marist
35.3 - East Hall
35.3 - LaGrange
34.0 - Flowery Branch
29.8 - Northwest Whitfield
28.8 - Columbus
28.3 - Central (Carrollton)
Class 3A
46.8 - Cherokee Bluff
41.0 - White County
40.3 - Appling County
39.8 - LaFayette
38.0 - Rockmart
36.0 - North Murray
35.0 - Dawson County
34.3 - Peach County
33.5 - Hart County
32.5 - Oconee County
Class 2A
40.3 - Fannin County
34.8 - Dade County
34.5 - Lamar County
34.0 - Bacon County
34.0 - Bremen
34.0 - Putnam County
33.8 - Rabun County
32.5 - Haralson County
30.7 - Coosa
29.8 - Toombs County
Class A Private
42.2 - Aquinas
46.6 - Prince Avenue Christian
41.5 - Fellowship Christian
41.0 - Athens Academy
41.0 - Pacelli
35.8 - Savannah Christian
35.8 - Christian Heritage
34.0 - Strong Rock Christian
31.6 - North Cobb Christian
30.8 - Darlington
Class A Public
43.0 - Gordon Lee
42.0 - Washington-Wilkes
40.7 - Macon County
40.7 - Taylor County
39.0 - Hancock Central
38.8 - Metter
36.0 - Lanier County
33.8 - Charlton County
33.8 - Commerce
33.5 - Brooks County
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author