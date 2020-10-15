X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

These are the top 10 scoring offenses in each classification based on points per game (minimum two games played).

Class 7A

50.3 - Colquitt County

49.5 - South Forsyth

41.6 - Brookwood

40.4 - Norcross

37.8 - Newnan

37.6 - Lowndes

36.0 - Grayson

35.8 - Gainesville

35.8 - Roswell

35.0 - Duluth

Class 6A

42.4 - Lee County

40.3 - River Ridge

39.5 - Riverwood

37.8 - Buford

35.7 - Kell

35.0 - Richmond Hill

34.8 - Sprayberry

31.3 - Chattahoochee

31.3 - Dacula

31.0 - Tucker

Class 5A

48.3 - Tri-Cities

46.0 - Blessed Trinity

39.4 - Ware County

38.0 - Northside (Columbus)

37.6 - Ola

35.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)

34.4 - Calhoun

33.8 - Woodland (Stockbridge)

33.6 - Coffee

33.0 - Warner Robins

Class 4A

53.7 - Carver (Columbus)

39.8 - Benedictine

39.0 - Jefferson

37.6 - LaGrange

37.0 - Marist

35.3 - East Hall

33.8 - Hardaway

29.8 - Northwest Whitfield

29.3 - Central (Carrollton)

29.2 - Flowery Branch

Class 3A

45.0 - Redan

41.6 - Cherokee Bluff

39.8 - White County

39.0 - Peach County

38.0 - Rockmart

37.3 - Burke County

37.3 - North Murray

36.4 - Dawson County

36.0 - Appling County

34.6 - LaFayette

Class 2A

44.5 - Fannin County

41.0 - Rabun County

35.5 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

34.8 - Haralson County

34.0 - Bremen

34.0 - Bacon County

32.0 - Putnam County

30.6 - Dade County

30.0 - Bleckley County

29.3 - Jeff Davis

Class A Private

46.6 - Prince Avenue Christian

44.8 - Fellowship Christian

43.0 - Aquinas

39.8 - Athens Academy

37.4 - Christian Heritage

36.5 - Savannah Christian

36.0 - Pacelli

31.7 - George Walton Academy

31.6 - North Cobb Christian

30.0 - Darlington

Class A Public

44.0 - Gordon Lee

43.8 - Dublin

42.3 - Washington-Wilkes

39.4 - Metter

39.0 - Hancock Central

37.3 - Taylor County

36.0 - Lanier County

35.2 - Commerce

34.0 - Macon County

30.7 - Terrell County

