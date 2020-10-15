List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

These are the top 10 scoring offenses in each classification based on points per game (minimum two games played).
Class 7A
50.3 - Colquitt County
49.5 - South Forsyth
41.6 - Brookwood
40.4 - Norcross
37.8 - Newnan
37.6 - Lowndes
36.0 - Grayson
35.8 - Gainesville
35.8 - Roswell
35.0 - Duluth
Class 6A
42.4 - Lee County
40.3 - River Ridge
39.5 - Riverwood
37.8 - Buford
35.7 - Kell
35.0 - Richmond Hill
34.8 - Sprayberry
31.3 - Chattahoochee
31.3 - Dacula
31.0 - Tucker
Class 5A
48.3 - Tri-Cities
46.0 - Blessed Trinity
39.4 - Ware County
38.0 - Northside (Columbus)
37.6 - Ola
35.7 - Woodland (Cartersville)
34.4 - Calhoun
33.8 - Woodland (Stockbridge)
33.6 - Coffee
33.0 - Warner Robins
Class 4A
53.7 - Carver (Columbus)
39.8 - Benedictine
39.0 - Jefferson
37.6 - LaGrange
37.0 - Marist
35.3 - East Hall
33.8 - Hardaway
29.8 - Northwest Whitfield
29.3 - Central (Carrollton)
29.2 - Flowery Branch
Class 3A
45.0 - Redan
41.6 - Cherokee Bluff
39.8 - White County
39.0 - Peach County
38.0 - Rockmart
37.3 - Burke County
37.3 - North Murray
36.4 - Dawson County
36.0 - Appling County
34.6 - LaFayette
Class 2A
44.5 - Fannin County
41.0 - Rabun County
35.5 - KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
34.8 - Haralson County
34.0 - Bremen
34.0 - Bacon County
32.0 - Putnam County
30.6 - Dade County
30.0 - Bleckley County
29.3 - Jeff Davis
Class A Private
46.6 - Prince Avenue Christian
44.8 - Fellowship Christian
43.0 - Aquinas
39.8 - Athens Academy
37.4 - Christian Heritage
36.5 - Savannah Christian
36.0 - Pacelli
31.7 - George Walton Academy
31.6 - North Cobb Christian
30.0 - Darlington
Class A Public
44.0 - Gordon Lee
43.8 - Dublin
42.3 - Washington-Wilkes
39.4 - Metter
39.0 - Hancock Central
37.3 - Taylor County
36.0 - Lanier County
35.2 - Commerce
34.0 - Macon County
30.7 - Terrell County
