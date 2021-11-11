ajc logo
List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

Milton running back Scott Moskowitz (22) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of Friday's 55-27 victory over Alpharetta. (Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC
Milton running back Scott Moskowitz (22) reaches the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of Friday's 55-27 victory over Alpharetta. (Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

Credit: Daniel Varnado/Special to the AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in each classification ranked by points scored per game.

Class 7A

43.3 - Milton

38.8 - Collins Hill

38.6 - Colquitt County

37.4 - North Cobb

36.4 - Lowndes

36.3 - Brookwood

35.9 - Roswell

35.2 - Pebblebrook

35.0 - Walton

34.7 - Marietta

Class 6A

42.1 - Carrollton

41.8 - Lee County

38.6 - Hughes

38.1 - Westlake

36.7 - Buford

36.1 - Brunswick

36.1 - Riverwood

35.8 - South Paulding

35.0 - Johns Creek

32.8 - Rome

Class 5A

50.4 - Chamblee

50.1 - Warner Robins

41.9 - Jones County

41.2 - Ware County

40.1 - Calhoun

36.9 - Decatur

36.7 - Cartersville

35.7 - Creekside

33.9 - Whitewater

33.8 - Harris County

Class 4A

49.0 - Benedictine

38.9 - New Hampstead

38.1 - Marist

37.9 - Carver (Columbus)

37.0 - Jefferson

35.9 - LaGrange

35.5 - Northwest Whitfield

35.5 - Perry

34.7 - Cedartown

33.7 - Dougherty

Class 3A

44.3 - Cherokee Bluff

41.9 - Sandy Creek

41.6 - Cedar Grove

40.2 - Thomson

39.4 - Rockmart

38.4 - Hart County

38.0 - Ringgold

35.9 - North Murray

35.8 - Peach County

35.1 - Appling County

Class 2A

48.9 - Rabun County

43.5 - Putnam County

42.5 - South Atlanta

34.4 - Haralson County

33.3 - Jeff Davis

33.1 - Fannin County

32.8 - Washington County

30.3 - Lovett

30.2 - Swainsboro

29.6 - Callaway

Class A Private

53.5 - Trinity Christian

46.9 - Prince Avenue Christian

38.5 - Holy Innocents’

36.0 - Fellowship Christian

36.0 - Tattnall Square

33.5 - Athens Academy

32.9 - Calvary Day

31.2 - Darlington

30.9 - Athens Christian

30.7 - Stratford Academy

Class A Public

45.8 - Brooks County

45.5 - Metter

41.4 - Trion

40.5 - Schley County

40.2 - Macon County

39.7 - Irwin County

38.2 - Chattahoochee County

38.1 - Washington-Wilkes

34.7 - Georgia Military

34.5 - Montgomery County

