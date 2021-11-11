List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification

Here are the top 10 teams in each classification ranked by points scored per game.
Class 7A
43.3 - Milton
38.8 - Collins Hill
38.6 - Colquitt County
37.4 - North Cobb
36.4 - Lowndes
36.3 - Brookwood
35.9 - Roswell
35.2 - Pebblebrook
35.0 - Walton
34.7 - Marietta
Class 6A
42.1 - Carrollton
41.8 - Lee County
38.6 - Hughes
38.1 - Westlake
36.7 - Buford
36.1 - Brunswick
36.1 - Riverwood
35.8 - South Paulding
35.0 - Johns Creek
32.8 - Rome
Class 5A
50.4 - Chamblee
50.1 - Warner Robins
41.9 - Jones County
41.2 - Ware County
40.1 - Calhoun
36.9 - Decatur
36.7 - Cartersville
35.7 - Creekside
33.9 - Whitewater
33.8 - Harris County
Class 4A
49.0 - Benedictine
38.9 - New Hampstead
38.1 - Marist
37.9 - Carver (Columbus)
37.0 - Jefferson
35.9 - LaGrange
35.5 - Northwest Whitfield
35.5 - Perry
34.7 - Cedartown
33.7 - Dougherty
Class 3A
44.3 - Cherokee Bluff
41.9 - Sandy Creek
41.6 - Cedar Grove
40.2 - Thomson
39.4 - Rockmart
38.4 - Hart County
38.0 - Ringgold
35.9 - North Murray
35.8 - Peach County
35.1 - Appling County
Class 2A
48.9 - Rabun County
43.5 - Putnam County
42.5 - South Atlanta
34.4 - Haralson County
33.3 - Jeff Davis
33.1 - Fannin County
32.8 - Washington County
30.3 - Lovett
30.2 - Swainsboro
29.6 - Callaway
Class A Private
53.5 - Trinity Christian
46.9 - Prince Avenue Christian
38.5 - Holy Innocents’
36.0 - Fellowship Christian
36.0 - Tattnall Square
33.5 - Athens Academy
32.9 - Calvary Day
31.2 - Darlington
30.9 - Athens Christian
30.7 - Stratford Academy
Class A Public
45.8 - Brooks County
45.5 - Metter
41.4 - Trion
40.5 - Schley County
40.2 - Macon County
39.7 - Irwin County
38.2 - Chattahoochee County
38.1 - Washington-Wilkes
34.7 - Georgia Military
34.5 - Montgomery County
