List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 3

August 20 , 2022 Atlanta - Walton (left) and Mill Creek players gather for the coin toss before their game during the 2022 Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, August 20, 2022. The Corky Kell Classic has kicked off the Georgia high school football season every year since 1992, and is gearing up to stage a captivating four-day, 11-game lineup to celebrate its 31st anniversary this year. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
29 minutes ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

44.0 - Osborne

43.0 - Mill Creek

40.0 - Carrollton

40.0 - North Paulding

39.0 - Lambert

38.7 - Valdosta

38.3 - Buford

37.5 - Walton

36.7 - East Coweta

36.0 - Kennesaw Mountain

36.0 - Parkview

Class 6A

52.0 - Houston County

52.0 - Hughes

44.0 - Douglas County

42.5 - Alpharetta

38.7 - North Atlanta

38.7 - Thomas County Central

38.3 - Marist

38.3 - River Ridge

36.5 - Blessed Trinity

36.0 - Veterans

Class 5A

48.0 - Chamblee

41.7 - Jefferson

38.3 - Kell

38.0 - Coffee

38.0 - Tucker

35.7 - Statesboro

35.0 - Dalton

34.7 - Cass

34.7 - Northside (Columbus)

34.7 - Ola

34.7 - Winder-Barrow

Class 4A

52.5 - LaGrange

49.0 - Perry

45.5 - Howard

44.7 - Westside (Macon)

41.3 - Hampton

39.3 - New Hampstead

38.0 - Riverdale

37.0 - Northwest Whitfield

36.5 - Cherokee Bluff

36.3 - Cedartown

Class 3A

61.5 - Savannah Christian

53.0 - Hebron Christian

50.0 - Morgan County

45.7 - Lumpkin County

44.0 - Sandy Creek

43.5 - Adairsville

40.5 - Carver (Columbus)

40.0 - Coahulla Creek

39.0 - Gilmer

38.5 - Calvary Day

Class 2A

54.0 - ACE Charter

45.7 - North Murray

43.0 - Pierce County

41.7 - Vidalia

40.5 - South Atlanta

38.3 - Thomson

37.7 - Fitzgerald

31.3 - Cook

31.3 - Worth County

31.0 - Banks County

Class A Division I

45.0 - Rabun County

45.0 - Trion

43.5 - Prince Avenue Christian

39.5 - Athens Christian

39.5 - Bleckley County

39.0 - Dade County

38.7 - Bryan County

36.7 - Mount Pisgah Christian

36.7 - Swainsboro

36.3 - Brooks County

Class A Division II

45.0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

38.0 - Johnson County

38.0 - Manchester

38.0 - Pataula Charter

36.0 - Miller County

34.5 - Washington-Wilkes

33.3 - Aquinas

32.7 - Early County

32.3 - Charlton County

32.0 - Portal

GIAA

58.7 - Heritage (Newnan)

45.0 - John Milledge Academy

41.5 - Gatewood

40.5 - Stratford Academy

37.3 - Tattnall Square

36.0 - Central Fellowship

35.5 - Thomas Jefferson

34.5 - Edmund Burke Academy

34.0 - Fullington Academy

34.0 - St. Anne-Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

