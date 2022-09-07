List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 3

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
44.0 - Osborne
43.0 - Mill Creek
40.0 - Carrollton
40.0 - North Paulding
39.0 - Lambert
38.7 - Valdosta
38.3 - Buford
37.5 - Walton
36.7 - East Coweta
36.0 - Kennesaw Mountain
36.0 - Parkview
Class 6A
52.0 - Houston County
52.0 - Hughes
44.0 - Douglas County
42.5 - Alpharetta
38.7 - North Atlanta
38.7 - Thomas County Central
38.3 - Marist
38.3 - River Ridge
36.5 - Blessed Trinity
36.0 - Veterans
Class 5A
48.0 - Chamblee
41.7 - Jefferson
38.3 - Kell
38.0 - Coffee
38.0 - Tucker
35.7 - Statesboro
35.0 - Dalton
34.7 - Cass
34.7 - Northside (Columbus)
34.7 - Ola
34.7 - Winder-Barrow
Class 4A
52.5 - LaGrange
49.0 - Perry
45.5 - Howard
44.7 - Westside (Macon)
41.3 - Hampton
39.3 - New Hampstead
38.0 - Riverdale
37.0 - Northwest Whitfield
36.5 - Cherokee Bluff
36.3 - Cedartown
Class 3A
61.5 - Savannah Christian
53.0 - Hebron Christian
50.0 - Morgan County
45.7 - Lumpkin County
44.0 - Sandy Creek
43.5 - Adairsville
40.5 - Carver (Columbus)
40.0 - Coahulla Creek
39.0 - Gilmer
38.5 - Calvary Day
Class 2A
54.0 - ACE Charter
45.7 - North Murray
43.0 - Pierce County
41.7 - Vidalia
40.5 - South Atlanta
38.3 - Thomson
37.7 - Fitzgerald
31.3 - Cook
31.3 - Worth County
31.0 - Banks County
Class A Division I
45.0 - Rabun County
45.0 - Trion
43.5 - Prince Avenue Christian
39.5 - Athens Christian
39.5 - Bleckley County
39.0 - Dade County
38.7 - Bryan County
36.7 - Mount Pisgah Christian
36.7 - Swainsboro
36.3 - Brooks County
Class A Division II
45.0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
38.0 - Johnson County
38.0 - Manchester
38.0 - Pataula Charter
36.0 - Miller County
34.5 - Washington-Wilkes
33.3 - Aquinas
32.7 - Early County
32.3 - Charlton County
32.0 - Portal
GIAA
58.7 - Heritage (Newnan)
45.0 - John Milledge Academy
41.5 - Gatewood
40.5 - Stratford Academy
37.3 - Tattnall Square
36.0 - Central Fellowship
35.5 - Thomas Jefferson
34.5 - Edmund Burke Academy
34.0 - Fullington Academy
34.0 - St. Anne-Pacelli
