List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 11

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
45.00 - Mill Creek
43.60 - Carrollton
42.56 - Norcross
37.89 - Buford
37.67 - Colquitt County
37.67 - Walton
37.11 - North Paulding
37.00 - Kennesaw Mountain
35.67 - Lambert
35.11 - Meadowcreek
Class 6A
53.00 - Hughes
42.33 - Houston County
41.89 - Thomas County Central
41.00 - Alpharetta
40.11 - Roswell
38.89 - Rome
38.00 - South Paulding
37.00 - Brunswick
36.56 - Gainesville
36.11 - Lee County
Class 5A
43.67 - Coffee
39.00 - Chamblee
38.90 - Cartersville
38.78 - Cambridge
37.30 - Hiram
36.60 - Northside (Columbus)
36.25 - Ware County
35.78 - Kell
34.22 - Mays
34.11 - Creekside
Class 4A
46.33 - North Oconee
45.11 - Troup
42.56 - Perry
38.89 - Cedartown
38.56 - Whitewater
38.25 - LaGrange
35.44 - Central (Carrollton)
35.00 - Heritage (Ringgold)
34.11 - New Hampstead
33.89 - Stockbridge
Class 3A
45.56 - Savannah Christian
44.25 - Calvary Day
41.67 - Hebron Christian
39.44 - Morgan County
39.33 - Adairsville
35.22 - Lumpkin County
34.88 - Cedar Grove
34.11 - Peach County
34.00 - Monroe Area
33.67 - Sandy Creek
Class 2A
46.67 - ACE Charter
44.33 - South Atlanta
43.00 - Thomson
42.22 - North Murray
40.78 - Pierce County
39.78 - Rockmart
39.33 - Northeast
35.78 - Athens Academy
35.33 - Worth County
34.78 - Eagle’s Landing Christian
Class A Division I
44.13 - Prince Avenue Christian
39.11 - Trion
38.88 - Swainsboro
38.67 - Darlington
36.30 - Rabun County
35.63 - Irwin County
34.70 - Bleckley County
34.56 - Lamar County
34.25 - Brooks County
33.20 - Elbert County
Class A Division II
42.33 - Johnson County
40.00 - Wilcox County
37.38 - Bowdon
35.89 - Telfair County
35.80 - Clinch County
33.44 - Pataula Charter
33.25 - Manchester
32.89 - Schley County
31.11 - Aquinas
29.44 - Lincoln County
GIAA
49.22 - John Milledge Academy
41.89 - Heritage (Newnan)
40.89 - Central Fellowship
37.67 - Tattnall Square
37.44 - Fullington Academy
36.44 - St. Anne-Pacelli
36.11 - Brookwood School
35.67 - Thomas Jefferson
35.00 - Robert Toombs Academy
34.78 - Westfield
