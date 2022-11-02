ajc logo
X

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 11

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

45.00 - Mill Creek

43.60 - Carrollton

42.56 - Norcross

37.89 - Buford

37.67 - Colquitt County

37.67 - Walton

37.11 - North Paulding

37.00 - Kennesaw Mountain

35.67 - Lambert

35.11 - Meadowcreek

Class 6A

53.00 - Hughes

42.33 - Houston County

41.89 - Thomas County Central

41.00 - Alpharetta

40.11 - Roswell

38.89 - Rome

38.00 - South Paulding

37.00 - Brunswick

36.56 - Gainesville

36.11 - Lee County

Class 5A

43.67 - Coffee

39.00 - Chamblee

38.90 - Cartersville

38.78 - Cambridge

37.30 - Hiram

36.60 - Northside (Columbus)

36.25 - Ware County

35.78 - Kell

34.22 - Mays

34.11 - Creekside

Class 4A

46.33 - North Oconee

45.11 - Troup

42.56 - Perry

38.89 - Cedartown

38.56 - Whitewater

38.25 - LaGrange

35.44 - Central (Carrollton)

35.00 - Heritage (Ringgold)

34.11 - New Hampstead

33.89 - Stockbridge

Class 3A

45.56 - Savannah Christian

44.25 - Calvary Day

41.67 - Hebron Christian

39.44 - Morgan County

39.33 - Adairsville

35.22 - Lumpkin County

34.88 - Cedar Grove

34.11 - Peach County

34.00 - Monroe Area

33.67 - Sandy Creek

Class 2A

46.67 - ACE Charter

44.33 - South Atlanta

43.00 - Thomson

42.22 - North Murray

40.78 - Pierce County

39.78 - Rockmart

39.33 - Northeast

35.78 - Athens Academy

35.33 - Worth County

34.78 - Eagle’s Landing Christian

Class A Division I

44.13 - Prince Avenue Christian

39.11 - Trion

38.88 - Swainsboro

38.67 - Darlington

36.30 - Rabun County

35.63 - Irwin County

34.70 - Bleckley County

34.56 - Lamar County

34.25 - Brooks County

33.20 - Elbert County

Class A Division II

42.33 - Johnson County

40.00 - Wilcox County

37.38 - Bowdon

35.89 - Telfair County

35.80 - Clinch County

33.44 - Pataula Charter

33.25 - Manchester

32.89 - Schley County

31.11 - Aquinas

29.44 - Lincoln County

GIAA

49.22 - John Milledge Academy

41.89 - Heritage (Newnan)

40.89 - Central Fellowship

37.67 - Tattnall Square

37.44 - Fullington Academy

36.44 - St. Anne-Pacelli

36.11 - Brookwood School

35.67 - Thomas Jefferson

35.00 - Robert Toombs Academy

34.78 - Westfield

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

I underestimated the Falcons, who have a real shot at playoffs15h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
11h ago

Falcons trade Calvin Ridley to Jaguars; Dean Marlowe to Bills
16h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J.B. Hall promoted to Georgia Tech assistant football coach
17h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

J.B. Hall promoted to Georgia Tech assistant football coach
17h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Quarterback Jeff Sims returns to practice for Georgia Tech
17h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections after Week 11
19m ago
Roundup: Claxton to play finale at 76-year-old Pecan Grove
1h ago
4 Questions with Berrien head coach Tim Alligood
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia third, Tennessee No. 1 in first College Football Playoff rankings
11h ago
Kemp, Abrams haul in three times the campaign cash they did in 2018
15h ago
At 105 years old, she’s voted during good, bad and dangerous times
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top