List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 6

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
57.8 - Walton
44.4 - Colquitt County
43.7 - Carrollton
43.2 - Westlake
42.4 - Grayson
42.4 - Wheeler
41.2 - Parkview
40.8 - Peachtree Ridge
40.8 - Mill Creek
39.2 - Camden County
39.2 - Osborne
Class 6A
50.0 - Houston County
46.6 - Roswell
45.8 - North Atlanta
45.4 - Thomas County Central
42.6 - Rome
40.6 - Etowah
40.2 - Lee County
38.8 - Douglas County
38.4 - Gainesville
37.2 - Jonesboro
Class 5A
45.2 - Hiram
41.5 - Ola
39.8 - McIntosh
39.0 - Kell
37.8 - Dalton
37.6 - Jones County
36.0 - Greater Atlanta Christian
34.6 - Tucker
34.4 - Jefferson
33.8 - Northside (Columbus)
Class 4A
44.2 - Perry
41.5 - Westside (Macon)
39.8 - Stephenson
39.5 - North Oconee
38.8 - Stockbridge
38.6 - North Hall
37.4 - Central (Carrollton)
37.3 - East Forsyth
37.0 - Spalding
36.0 - Holy Innocents’
Class 3A
50.6 - Calvary Day
41.0 - Lumpkin County
38.5 - Cedar Grove
37.8 - Stephens County
37.6 - Long County
36.6 - Harlem
36.5 - White County
35.2 - Sandy Creek
35.0 - Douglass
33.6 - Savannah Christian
Class 2A
51.8 - Providence Christian
48.2 - Pierce County
47.2 - ACE Charter
43.6 - Union County
39.4 - Walker
38.8 - Toombs County
38.6 - East Jackson
38.4 - Athens Academy
38.3 - Fellowship Christian
36.8 - North Murray
Class A Division I
49.2 - Prince Avenue Christian
44.8 - Trion
33.0 - Dublin
32.6 - Rabun County
31.5 - Temple
31.2 - Bleckley County
31.0 - Elbert County
31.0 - Swainsboro
30.6 - Commerce
30.6 - Mount Vernon
Class A Division II
43.0 - Schley County
40.8 - Jenkins County
40.2 - Washington-Wilkes
34.8 - Hawkinsville
34.5 - Bowdon
34.0 - Manchester
32.8 - Telfair County
32.6 - Wilcox County
31.8 - Greene County
31.7 - Clinch County
GIAA
48.5 - Bulloch Academy
45.0 - Valwood
43.2 - Bethlehem Christian
42.8 - John Milledge Academy
36.8 - St. Andrew’s
36.8 - Southwest Georgia
36.6 - Flint River Academy
36.3 - Edmund Burke Academy
34.8 - Strong Rock Christian
34.7 - St. Anne-Pacelli
