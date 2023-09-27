List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 6

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

57.8 - Walton

44.4 - Colquitt County

43.7 - Carrollton

43.2 - Westlake

42.4 - Grayson

42.4 - Wheeler

41.2 - Parkview

40.8 - Peachtree Ridge

40.8 - Mill Creek

39.2 - Camden County

39.2 - Osborne

Class 6A

50.0 - Houston County

46.6 - Roswell

45.8 - North Atlanta

45.4 - Thomas County Central

42.6 - Rome

40.6 - Etowah

40.2 - Lee County

38.8 - Douglas County

38.4 - Gainesville

37.2 - Jonesboro

Class 5A

45.2 - Hiram

41.5 - Ola

39.8 - McIntosh

39.0 - Kell

37.8 - Dalton

37.6 - Jones County

36.0 - Greater Atlanta Christian

34.6 - Tucker

34.4 - Jefferson

33.8 - Northside (Columbus)

Class 4A

44.2 - Perry

41.5 - Westside (Macon)

39.8 - Stephenson

39.5 - North Oconee

38.8 - Stockbridge

38.6 - North Hall

37.4 - Central (Carrollton)

37.3 - East Forsyth

37.0 - Spalding

36.0 - Holy Innocents’

Class 3A

50.6 - Calvary Day

41.0 - Lumpkin County

38.5 - Cedar Grove

37.8 - Stephens County

37.6 - Long County

36.6 - Harlem

36.5 - White County

35.2 - Sandy Creek

35.0 - Douglass

33.6 - Savannah Christian

Class 2A

51.8 - Providence Christian

48.2 - Pierce County

47.2 - ACE Charter

43.6 - Union County

39.4 - Walker

38.8 - Toombs County

38.6 - East Jackson

38.4 - Athens Academy

38.3 - Fellowship Christian

36.8 - North Murray

Class A Division I

49.2 - Prince Avenue Christian

44.8 - Trion

33.0 - Dublin

32.6 - Rabun County

31.5 - Temple

31.2 - Bleckley County

31.0 - Elbert County

31.0 - Swainsboro

30.6 - Commerce

30.6 - Mount Vernon

Class A Division II

43.0 - Schley County

40.8 - Jenkins County

40.2 - Washington-Wilkes

34.8 - Hawkinsville

34.5 - Bowdon

34.0 - Manchester

32.8 - Telfair County

32.6 - Wilcox County

31.8 - Greene County

31.7 - Clinch County

GIAA

48.5 - Bulloch Academy

45.0 - Valwood

43.2 - Bethlehem Christian

42.8 - John Milledge Academy

36.8 - St. Andrew’s

36.8 - Southwest Georgia

36.6 - Flint River Academy

36.3 - Edmund Burke Academy

34.8 - Strong Rock Christian

34.7 - St. Anne-Pacelli

