List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 5

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: Chip Saye

High School Sports Blog
By
29 minutes ago
X

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

57.8 - Walton

46.5 - Parkview

45.5 - Osborne

43.5 - Mill Creek

43.4 - Westlake

43.0 - Colquitt County

43.0 - Grayson

42.6 - Carrollton

42.5 - Lambert

42.2 - Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

52.3 - Houston County

45.8 - North Atlanta

44.3 - Roswell

43.0 - Thomas County Central

41.0 - Douglas County

40.6 - Etowah

40.2 - Lee County

39.7 - Brunswick

39.0 - Veterans

38.4 - Gainesville

Class 5A

45.2 - Hiram

41.5 - Ola

40.5 - Dalton

39.8 - McIntosh

37.6 - Jones County

37.5 - Jefferson

34.0 - Coffee

33.8 - Northside (Columbus)

33.3 - Kell

32.8 - Cartersville

32.8 - Tucker

Class 4A

45.0 - Perry

42.7 - East Forsyth

41.5 - Howard

41.5 - North Hall

41.5 - Westside (Macon)

39.5 - Troup

38.8 - Stockbridge

37.8 - Spalding

37.8 - Stephenson

37.4 - Central (Carrollton)

Class 3A

52.8 - Calvary Day

43.5 - Long County

39.0 - Lumpkin County

37.8 - Cedar Grove

37.8 - Stephens County

36.8 - Savannah Christian

36.6 - Harlem

36.5 - White County

33.0 - Sandy Creek

31.8 - Pickens

Class 2A

51.8 - Providence Christian

47.2 - ACE Charter

46.3 - Pierce County

43.6 - Union County

42.3 - Walker

41.0 - Fellowship Christian

39.8 - Toombs County

39.0 - North Murray

37.8 - East Jackson

35.8 - Athens Academy

Class A Division I

47.8 - Prince Avenue Christian

44.8 - Trion

34.3 - Mount Vernon

33.8 - Temple

33.0 - Dublin

31.3 - Rabun County

31.0 - Swainsboro

30.0 - Darlington

29.0 - Elbert County

28.8 - Bryan County

28.8 - Commerce

Class A Division II

45.3 - Schley County

39.0 - Jenkins County

39.0 - Washington-Wilkes

38.3 - Telfair County

34.8 - Hawkinsville

33.0 - Bowdon

33.0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

31.8 - Greene County

31.8 - Macon County

31.0 - Aquinas

31.0 - Manchester

GIAA

53.0 - Valwood

48.5 - Bulloch Academy

44.2 - Bethlehem Christian

38.0 - John Milledge Academy

35.8 – Brookwood School

35.8 - Flint River Academy

35.8 - St. Andrew’s

35.0 - Notre Dame Academy

35.0 - Stratford Academy

34.6 - St. Anne-Pacelli

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Are COVID vaccines still free? Why it’s not so simple anymore 1h ago

Credit: AP

When Deion Sanders seeks prayer, one call is to this Georgia pastor
1h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

NEDRA RHONE
OPINION: One grocery store closes and a food desert reopens
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett students hoping to become teachers get training in the classroom
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Gwinnett students hoping to become teachers get training in the classroom
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Spencer Strider stops the bleeding for the Braves
7h ago
The Latest

4 Questions with GACA Hall of Fame coach Charlie Winslette
14m ago
No major surprises in first big weekend of region play
6h ago
Softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday
10h ago
Featured

VIDEO: What happens during a government shutdown?
Georgia Republicans in Congress divided on consequences, benefits of federal shutdown
Speaker McCarthy is running out of options to stop a shutdown as conservatives balk at a...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top