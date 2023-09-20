List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 5

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

57.8 - Walton

46.5 - Parkview

45.5 - Osborne

43.5 - Mill Creek

43.4 - Westlake

43.0 - Colquitt County

43.0 - Grayson

42.6 - Carrollton

42.5 - Lambert

42.2 - Peachtree Ridge

Class 6A

52.3 - Houston County

45.8 - North Atlanta

44.3 - Roswell

43.0 - Thomas County Central

41.0 - Douglas County

40.6 - Etowah

40.2 - Lee County

39.7 - Brunswick

39.0 - Veterans

38.4 - Gainesville

Class 5A

45.2 - Hiram

41.5 - Ola

40.5 - Dalton

39.8 - McIntosh

37.6 - Jones County

37.5 - Jefferson

34.0 - Coffee

33.8 - Northside (Columbus)

33.3 - Kell

32.8 - Cartersville

32.8 - Tucker

Class 4A

45.0 - Perry

42.7 - East Forsyth

41.5 - Howard

41.5 - North Hall

41.5 - Westside (Macon)

39.5 - Troup

38.8 - Stockbridge

37.8 - Spalding

37.8 - Stephenson

37.4 - Central (Carrollton)

Class 3A

52.8 - Calvary Day

43.5 - Long County

39.0 - Lumpkin County

37.8 - Cedar Grove

37.8 - Stephens County

36.8 - Savannah Christian

36.6 - Harlem

36.5 - White County

33.0 - Sandy Creek

31.8 - Pickens

Class 2A

51.8 - Providence Christian

47.2 - ACE Charter

46.3 - Pierce County

43.6 - Union County

42.3 - Walker

41.0 - Fellowship Christian

39.8 - Toombs County

39.0 - North Murray

37.8 - East Jackson

35.8 - Athens Academy

Class A Division I

47.8 - Prince Avenue Christian

44.8 - Trion

34.3 - Mount Vernon

33.8 - Temple

33.0 - Dublin

31.3 - Rabun County

31.0 - Swainsboro

30.0 - Darlington

29.0 - Elbert County

28.8 - Bryan County

28.8 - Commerce

Class A Division II

45.3 - Schley County

39.0 - Jenkins County

39.0 - Washington-Wilkes

38.3 - Telfair County

34.8 - Hawkinsville

33.0 - Bowdon

33.0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)

31.8 - Greene County

31.8 - Macon County

31.0 - Aquinas

31.0 - Manchester

GIAA

53.0 - Valwood

48.5 - Bulloch Academy

44.2 - Bethlehem Christian

38.0 - John Milledge Academy

35.8 – Brookwood School

35.8 - Flint River Academy

35.8 - St. Andrew’s

35.0 - Notre Dame Academy

35.0 - Stratford Academy

34.6 - St. Anne-Pacelli

