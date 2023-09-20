List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 5

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
57.8 - Walton
46.5 - Parkview
45.5 - Osborne
43.5 - Mill Creek
43.4 - Westlake
43.0 - Colquitt County
43.0 - Grayson
42.6 - Carrollton
42.5 - Lambert
42.2 - Peachtree Ridge
Class 6A
52.3 - Houston County
45.8 - North Atlanta
44.3 - Roswell
43.0 - Thomas County Central
41.0 - Douglas County
40.6 - Etowah
40.2 - Lee County
39.7 - Brunswick
39.0 - Veterans
38.4 - Gainesville
Class 5A
45.2 - Hiram
41.5 - Ola
40.5 - Dalton
39.8 - McIntosh
37.6 - Jones County
37.5 - Jefferson
34.0 - Coffee
33.8 - Northside (Columbus)
33.3 - Kell
32.8 - Cartersville
32.8 - Tucker
Class 4A
45.0 - Perry
42.7 - East Forsyth
41.5 - Howard
41.5 - North Hall
41.5 - Westside (Macon)
39.5 - Troup
38.8 - Stockbridge
37.8 - Spalding
37.8 - Stephenson
37.4 - Central (Carrollton)
Class 3A
52.8 - Calvary Day
43.5 - Long County
39.0 - Lumpkin County
37.8 - Cedar Grove
37.8 - Stephens County
36.8 - Savannah Christian
36.6 - Harlem
36.5 - White County
33.0 - Sandy Creek
31.8 - Pickens
Class 2A
51.8 - Providence Christian
47.2 - ACE Charter
46.3 - Pierce County
43.6 - Union County
42.3 - Walker
41.0 - Fellowship Christian
39.8 - Toombs County
39.0 - North Murray
37.8 - East Jackson
35.8 - Athens Academy
Class A Division I
47.8 - Prince Avenue Christian
44.8 - Trion
34.3 - Mount Vernon
33.8 - Temple
33.0 - Dublin
31.3 - Rabun County
31.0 - Swainsboro
30.0 - Darlington
29.0 - Elbert County
28.8 - Bryan County
28.8 - Commerce
Class A Division II
45.3 - Schley County
39.0 - Jenkins County
39.0 - Washington-Wilkes
38.3 - Telfair County
34.8 - Hawkinsville
33.0 - Bowdon
33.0 - Mount Zion (Carroll)
31.8 - Greene County
31.8 - Macon County
31.0 - Aquinas
31.0 - Manchester
GIAA
53.0 - Valwood
48.5 - Bulloch Academy
44.2 - Bethlehem Christian
38.0 - John Milledge Academy
35.8 – Brookwood School
35.8 - Flint River Academy
35.8 - St. Andrew’s
35.0 - Notre Dame Academy
35.0 - Stratford Academy
34.6 - St. Anne-Pacelli
