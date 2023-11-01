List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 11

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:
Class 7A
49.1 - Walton
47.6 - Carrollton
45.7 - Colquitt County
40.6 - Grayson
39.0 - Peachtree Ridge
38.6 - Mill Creek
37.9 - Westlake
37.7 - North Gwinnett
37.6 - Parkview
37.1 - North Cobb
Class 6A
51.7 - Roswell
48.7 - Rome
43.7 - Thomas County Central
42.3 - Lee County
42.1 - Hughes
41.3 - Gainesville
40.0 - Douglas County
39.2 - Houston County
38.8 - North Atlanta
36.9 - Brunswick
Class 5A
44.4 - Kell
42.1 - Hiram
40.3 - Ware County
40.0 - Coffee
39.6 - Tucker
39.4 - Jefferson
39.2 - Creekside
38.6 - Jones County
37.8 - Greater Atlanta Christian
37.3 - Ola
Class 4A
47.7 - North Oconee
43.4 - Stockbridge
41.3 - Perry
41.1 - Madison County
41.1 - Central (Carrollton)
40.8 - Troup
39.0 - Spalding
38.9 - Cairo
37.7 - Benedictine
37.6 - Bainbridge
Class 3A
50.3 - Calvary Day
42.9 - Lumpkin County
40.3 - Savannah Christian
38.1 - Harlem
37.9 - Morgan County
36.8 - Stephens County
36.0 - White County
34.9 - Long County
34.7 - Cedar Grove
34.0 - Adairsville
Class 2A
46.4 - ACE Charter
46.2 - Thomson
45.7 - Providence Christian
42.4 - Fellowship Christian
40.3 - Union County
39.0 - Pierce County
38.7 - Athens Academy
38.7 - Northeast
37.8 - North Murray
36.7 - Spencer
Class A Division I
47.6 - Prince Avenue Christian
44.2 - Trion
43.4 - Dublin
36.4 - Mount Vernon
35.3 - Swainsboro
35.2 - Bleckley County
32.6 - Commerce
32.3 - Darlington
31.8 - Elbert County
31.8 - Rabun County
Class A Division II
42.1 - Schley County
41.7 - Jenkins County
41.4 - Bowdon
36.4 - Washington-Wilkes
34.7 - Clinch County
32.0 - Portal
30.9 - Glascock County
30.9 - Greene County
30.7 - Wilcox County
30.4 - Telfair County
GIAA
46.8 - Valwood
44.3 - Bethlehem Christian
44.3 - Bulloch Academy
42.1 - John Milledge Academy
39.2 - Brookwood School
37.6 - SW Georgia Academy
36.4 - Flint River Academy
33.4 - Notre Dame Academy
32.4 - Edmund Burke Academy
32.2 - Tattnall Square
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author