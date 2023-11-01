List: Highest-scoring teams in each class through Week 11

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By
1 hour ago
X

Here are the top 10 teams in points scored per game, by classification:

Class 7A

49.1 - Walton

47.6 - Carrollton

45.7 - Colquitt County

40.6 - Grayson

39.0 - Peachtree Ridge

38.6 - Mill Creek

37.9 - Westlake

37.7 - North Gwinnett

37.6 - Parkview

37.1 - North Cobb

Class 6A

51.7 - Roswell

48.7 - Rome

43.7 - Thomas County Central

42.3 - Lee County

42.1 - Hughes

41.3 - Gainesville

40.0 - Douglas County

39.2 - Houston County

38.8 - North Atlanta

36.9 - Brunswick

Class 5A

44.4 - Kell

42.1 - Hiram

40.3 - Ware County

40.0 - Coffee

39.6 - Tucker

39.4 - Jefferson

39.2 - Creekside

38.6 - Jones County

37.8 - Greater Atlanta Christian

37.3 - Ola

Class 4A

47.7 - North Oconee

43.4 - Stockbridge

41.3 - Perry

41.1 - Madison County

41.1 - Central (Carrollton)

40.8 - Troup

39.0 - Spalding

38.9 - Cairo

37.7 - Benedictine

37.6 - Bainbridge

Class 3A

50.3 - Calvary Day

42.9 - Lumpkin County

40.3 - Savannah Christian

38.1 - Harlem

37.9 - Morgan County

36.8 - Stephens County

36.0 - White County

34.9 - Long County

34.7 - Cedar Grove

34.0 - Adairsville

Class 2A

46.4 - ACE Charter

46.2 - Thomson

45.7 - Providence Christian

42.4 - Fellowship Christian

40.3 - Union County

39.0 - Pierce County

38.7 - Athens Academy

38.7 - Northeast

37.8 - North Murray

36.7 - Spencer

Class A Division I

47.6 - Prince Avenue Christian

44.2 - Trion

43.4 - Dublin

36.4 - Mount Vernon

35.3 - Swainsboro

35.2 - Bleckley County

32.6 - Commerce

32.3 - Darlington

31.8 - Elbert County

31.8 - Rabun County

Class A Division II

42.1 - Schley County

41.7 - Jenkins County

41.4 - Bowdon

36.4 - Washington-Wilkes

34.7 - Clinch County

32.0 - Portal

30.9 - Glascock County

30.9 - Greene County

30.7 - Wilcox County

30.4 - Telfair County

GIAA

46.8 - Valwood

44.3 - Bethlehem Christian

44.3 - Bulloch Academy

42.1 - John Milledge Academy

39.2 - Brookwood School

37.6 - SW Georgia Academy

36.4 - Flint River Academy

33.4 - Notre Dame Academy

32.4 - Edmund Burke Academy

32.2 - Tattnall Square

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

THE JOLT
Ossoff voices fears about ‘acute humanitarian crisis’ in Gaza1h ago

ONLY ON AJC
EXCLUSIVE: Jenna Ellis’ lawyer talks guilty plea in Fulton Trump case
2h ago

Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES
Israeli airstrikes hit refugee camp for a second day
31m ago

Credit: John Spink

Expect holiday travel crowds: Nearly half of Americans planning a trip
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

Expect holiday travel crowds: Nearly half of Americans planning a trip
3h ago

WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER
It’s as cold as it’s been since March
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Maxwell playoff projections heading into Week 12
10m ago
Top stories to watch in final weekend of regular season
1h ago
4 Questions with Trion head coach Sean Patrick
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Watkins

50 YEARS OF HIP-HOP
Atlanta’s LGBTQ+ community tackles hip-hop’s toxic masculinity
17h ago
10 ways to celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop in Atlanta
His life was upended by paralysis, but he refused to give up his dreams
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top