List: Highest-scoring championship games in GHSA history

Mill Creek’s 70-35 victory over Carrollton set records for the most points by one team and both teams in a GHSA championship game. The Prince Avenue Christian-Swainsboro and Bowdon-Schley County games are also among only 19 that have hit 70 points or more, and Prince Avenue is among the 19 finalists to score 50 points or more. The GHSA’s first sanctioned championship game took place in1947. Both lists are below.
Most points combined
105 - Mill Creek 70, Carrollton 35 (2022)
91 - Griffin 56, Carrollton 35 (2013)
90 - Warner Robins 62, Cartersville 28 (2020)
90 - Brookwood 52, Colquitt County 38 (2010)
88 - Bainbridge 47, Warner Robins 41 (2018)
86 - Prince Avenue Christian 52, Swainsboro 34 (2022)
84 - Brooks County 56, Irwin County 28 (2021)
83 - Trinity Christian 55, Prince Avenue Chrsitian. 28 (2021)
82 - Cedar Grove 56, Carver-Atlanta 28 (2021)
80 - Creekside 52, Tucker 28 (2013)
75 - Benedictine 49, Fitzgerald 26 (2016)
75 - Thomasville 40, Wheeler 35 (1973)
74 - Dublin 42, Brooks County 32 (2019)
74 - Valdosta 62, Avondale 12 (1971)
73 - Rockmart 52, Valdosta 21 (1950)
72 - Lincoln County 52, Palmetto 20 (1985)
70 - Irwin County 56, Marion County 14 (2019)
70 - Washington County 42, Carrollton 28 (1997)
70 - Bowdon 39, Schley County 31 (2022)
Most points by one team
70 - Mill Creek (2022)
62 - Warner Robins (2020)
62 - Valdosta (1971)
59 - Tift County (1983)
58 - Cartersville (2016)
56 - Griffin (2013)
56 - Brooks County (2021)
56 - Cedar Grove (2021)
56 - Irwin County (2019)
55 - Trinity Christian (2021)
55 - Buford (2014)
52 - Prince Ave. Christian (2022)
52 - Brookwood (2010)
52 - Creekside (2013)
52 - Rockmart (1950)
52 - Lincoln County (1985)
51 - Statesboro (2001)
50 - Clinch County (2002)
50 - Buford (2007)
