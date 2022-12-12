List: Highest-scoring championship games in GHSA history

Mill Creek’s 70-35 victory over Carrollton set records for the most points by one team and both teams in a GHSA championship game. The Prince Avenue Christian-Swainsboro and Bowdon-Schley County games are also among only 19 that have hit 70 points or more, and Prince Avenue is among the 19 finalists to score 50 points or more. The GHSA’s first sanctioned championship game took place in1947. Both lists are below.