ajc logo
X

List: Highest-scoring championship games in GHSA history

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Mill Creek’s 70-35 victory over Carrollton set records for the most points by one team and both teams in a GHSA championship game. The Prince Avenue Christian-Swainsboro and Bowdon-Schley County games are also among only 19 that have hit 70 points or more, and Prince Avenue is among the 19 finalists to score 50 points or more. The GHSA’s first sanctioned championship game took place in1947. Both lists are below.

Most points combined

105 - Mill Creek 70, Carrollton 35 (2022)

91 - Griffin 56, Carrollton 35 (2013)

90 - Warner Robins 62, Cartersville 28 (2020)

90 - Brookwood 52, Colquitt County 38 (2010)

88 - Bainbridge 47, Warner Robins 41 (2018)

86 - Prince Avenue Christian 52, Swainsboro 34 (2022)

84 - Brooks County 56, Irwin County 28 (2021)

83 - Trinity Christian 55, Prince Avenue Chrsitian. 28 (2021)

82 - Cedar Grove 56, Carver-Atlanta 28 (2021)

80 - Creekside 52, Tucker 28 (2013)

75 - Benedictine 49, Fitzgerald 26 (2016)

75 - Thomasville 40, Wheeler 35 (1973)

74 - Dublin 42, Brooks County 32 (2019)

74 - Valdosta 62, Avondale 12 (1971)

73 - Rockmart 52, Valdosta 21 (1950)

72 - Lincoln County 52, Palmetto 20 (1985)

70 - Irwin County 56, Marion County 14 (2019)

70 - Washington County 42, Carrollton 28 (1997)

70 - Bowdon 39, Schley County 31 (2022)

Most points by one team

70 - Mill Creek (2022)

62 - Warner Robins (2020)

62 - Valdosta (1971)

59 - Tift County (1983)

58 - Cartersville (2016)

56 - Griffin (2013)

56 - Brooks County (2021)

56 - Cedar Grove (2021)

56 - Irwin County (2019)

55 - Trinity Christian (2021)

55 - Buford (2014)

52 - Prince Ave. Christian (2022)

52 - Brookwood (2010)

52 - Creekside (2013)

52 - Rockmart (1950)

52 - Lincoln County (1985)

51 - Statesboro (2001)

50 - Clinch County (2002)

50 - Buford (2007)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech hires Appalachian State offensive line coach Geep Wade9h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

AJ Griffin makes history in overtime victory
7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

USF transfer Jackson Long commits to Georgia Tech
16h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
21h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Final football rankings: Mill Creek, Hughes, Ware County finish on top for first time
21h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mike Morgan to fill in for Bob Rathbun on Bally Sports Hawks broadcasts
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jamie Spaar/For the AJC

Championship games in review
22m ago
Class 7A blog: 10 ways Mill Creek-Carrollton was a final to remember
39m ago
All-region teams: South Atlanta’s Brown named 6-2A player of the year
42m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
23h ago
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
12h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top