List: Highest-rated private-school teams in Georgia

Eagle’s Landing Christian, the No. 1 Class A Private team, last week defeated Woodward Academy, a top-10 Class 5A school. Does ELCA have a claim as having the best private-school team in the state? Maybe so. According to the Maxwell Ratings, the Chargers are second-best to three-time Class 4A champion Blessed Trinity, which like Woodward moved up into 5A this season. Below are Maxwell’s ranking of the top 15 private-school teams. The difference in points between any two teams suggests the point spread between them.
92.92 - Blessed Trinity
89.41 - ELCA*
88.00 - Marist
80.54 - Greater Atlanta Christian
79.83 - Woodward Academy
77.18 - Benedictine
75.65 - Athens Academy*
74.88 - St. Pius
74.61 - Westminster
71.76 - Prince Avenue Christian*
71.01 - Lovett
70.65 - Wesleyan*
68.15 - Pace Academy
66.19 - Holy Innocents'*
66.04 - Fellowship Christian*
*Class A school.
