List: Highest-rated private-school teams in Georgia

Class AAAA champions: Blessed Trinity players (from left) Jr Bivens (8), Ryan Davis (6), Steele Chambers (22), and JD Bertrand (16) celebrate with the state championship trophy after their 23-9 win against Cartersville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium Wednesday, December 12, 2018, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/Special)
High schools | 33 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Eagle’s Landing Christian, the No. 1 Class A Private team, last week defeated Woodward Academy, a top-10 Class 5A school. Does ELCA have a claim as having the best private-school team in the state? Maybe so. According to the Maxwell Ratings, the Chargers are second-best to three-time Class 4A champion Blessed Trinity, which like Woodward moved up into 5A this season. Below are Maxwell’s ranking of the top 15 private-school teams. The difference in points between any two teams suggests the point spread between them.

92.92 - Blessed Trinity

89.41 - ELCA*

88.00 - Marist

80.54 - Greater Atlanta Christian

79.83 - Woodward Academy

77.18 - Benedictine

75.65 - Athens Academy*

74.88 - St. Pius

74.61 - Westminster

71.76 - Prince Avenue Christian*

71.01 - Lovett

70.65 - Wesleyan*

68.15 - Pace Academy

66.19 - Holy Innocents'*

66.04 - Fellowship Christian*

*Class A school.

