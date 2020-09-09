List: Highest-rated private-school teams in Georgia

Eagle’s Landing Christian, the No. 1 Class A Private team, last week defeated Woodward Academy, a top-10 Class 5A school. Does ELCA have a claim as having the best private-school team in the state? Maybe so. According to the Maxwell Ratings, the Chargers are second-best to three-time Class 4A champion Blessed Trinity, which like Woodward moved up into 5A this season. Below are Maxwell’s ranking of the top 15 private-school teams. The difference in points between any two teams suggests the point spread between them.