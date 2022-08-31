ajc logo
List: GIA players who played in NFL or AFL

February 4, 2017 Houston, TX - Pro Football Hall of Fame Mel Blount and his guests pose for photographers on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Wortham Theater Center in Houston, TX, on Saturday, February 4, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

February 4, 2017 Houston, TX - Pro Football Hall of Fame Mel Blount and his guests pose for photographers on the red carpet before the annual NFL Honors awards show at Wortham Theater Center in Houston, TX, on Saturday, February 4, 2017. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

The new Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame will induct its first 45 members in October. Six of the 45 played in the Georgia Interscholastic Association, which administered high school sports for the state’s African-American schools from 1948 through 1970. Below are the 28 former GIA players who played in the NFL or AFL with their seasons. Asterisks show those who have made the new Hall of Fame.

Julius Adams, Ballard-Hudson (1971-87)

*Mel Blount, Lyons Industrial (1970-83)

*Emerson Boozer, Laney (1966-75)

Solomon Brannan, Tompkins (1965-67)

Claude Brownlee, Spencer (1967)

John Cash, Risley (1961-62)

Henry Childs, Douglass-Thomasville (1974-81, 1984)

Willie Cullars, Washington Central (1974)

Jerry Davis, Ballard-Hudson (1975)

Hubie Ginn, Tompkins (1970-78)

Art Green, Howard (1972)

Ernie Green, Spencer (1962-68)

George Harold, Laney (1966-68)

Tommy Hart, Ballard-Hudson (1968-80)

Charlie Johnson, Spencer (1966-68)

Walter Johnson, Bruce Street; Price (1967)

Harold McLinton, Harper (1969-78)

Herb Mul-Key, Harper (1972-74)

*Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson (1957-67)

Steve Reese, Spencer (1974-76)

*Clarence Scott, Trinity (1971-83)

*Otis Sistrunk, Spencer (1972-78)

Allen Smith, Turner (1966-67)

Morris “Rocket” Stroud, Fairmont (1970-74)

Bob Taylor, Laney (1963-64)

Bob Wells, Laney (1968-70)

Freddie Woodson, Tompkins (1967-69)

*Rayfield Wright, Fairmont (1967-79)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

