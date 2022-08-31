List: GIA players who played in NFL or AFL

The new Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame will induct its first 45 members in October. Six of the 45 played in the Georgia Interscholastic Association, which administered high school sports for the state’s African-American schools from 1948 through 1970. Below are the 28 former GIA players who played in the NFL or AFL with their seasons. Asterisks show those who have made the new Hall of Fame.
Julius Adams, Ballard-Hudson (1971-87)
*Mel Blount, Lyons Industrial (1970-83)
*Emerson Boozer, Laney (1966-75)
Solomon Brannan, Tompkins (1965-67)
Claude Brownlee, Spencer (1967)
John Cash, Risley (1961-62)
Henry Childs, Douglass-Thomasville (1974-81, 1984)
Willie Cullars, Washington Central (1974)
Jerry Davis, Ballard-Hudson (1975)
Hubie Ginn, Tompkins (1970-78)
Art Green, Howard (1972)
Ernie Green, Spencer (1962-68)
George Harold, Laney (1966-68)
Tommy Hart, Ballard-Hudson (1968-80)
Charlie Johnson, Spencer (1966-68)
Walter Johnson, Bruce Street; Price (1967)
Harold McLinton, Harper (1969-78)
Herb Mul-Key, Harper (1972-74)
*Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson (1957-67)
Steve Reese, Spencer (1974-76)
*Clarence Scott, Trinity (1971-83)
*Otis Sistrunk, Spencer (1972-78)
Allen Smith, Turner (1966-67)
Morris “Rocket” Stroud, Fairmont (1970-74)
Bob Taylor, Laney (1963-64)
Bob Wells, Laney (1968-70)
Freddie Woodson, Tompkins (1967-69)
*Rayfield Wright, Fairmont (1967-79)
