List: GHSA teams with best records this century vs. out-of-state opponents

GHSA football teams have played 49 games against out-of-state teams in two weeks this season with 10 more on this weekend’s schedule. Ranked by winning percentage, here are the interstate records this century for GHSA teams that have played at least 10 out-of-state opponents.
1.000 - Stephens County (12-0)
.955 - Charlton County (10-0-1)
.923 - Lowndes (12-1)
.900 - Screven County (9-1)
.846 - Grayson (11-2)
.833 - Union County (10-2)
.813 - Buford (13-3)
.789 - Colquitt County (15-4)
.750 - Darlington (9-3)
.741 - Lincoln County (21-7-1)
.731 - Camden County (19-7)
.724 - Bainbridge (21-8)
.700 - North Gwinnett (7-3)
.667 - Fannin County (8-4)
.583 - Bowdon (7-5)
.574 - Valdosta (15-11-1)
.550 - Dade County (11-9)
.545 - Rabun County (12-10)
.500 - Early County (5-5)
.438 - Lakeside-Evans (7-9)
.400 - Greater Atlanta Christian (4-6)
.333 - Shaw (4-8)
.286 - Mount Zion-Carroll (4-10)
.268 - Towns County (11-30)
.167 - Pataula Charter (2-10)
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author