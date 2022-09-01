ajc logo
List: GHSA teams with best records this century vs. out-of-state opponents

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

GHSA football teams have played 49 games against out-of-state teams in two weeks this season with 10 more on this weekend’s schedule. Ranked by winning percentage, here are the interstate records this century for GHSA teams that have played at least 10 out-of-state opponents.

1.000 - Stephens County (12-0)

.955 - Charlton County (10-0-1)

.923 - Lowndes (12-1)

.900 - Screven County (9-1)

.846 - Grayson (11-2)

.833 - Union County (10-2)

.813 - Buford (13-3)

.789 - Colquitt County (15-4)

.750 - Darlington (9-3)

.741 - Lincoln County (21-7-1)

.731 - Camden County (19-7)

.724 - Bainbridge (21-8)

.700 - North Gwinnett (7-3)

.667 - Fannin County (8-4)

.583 - Bowdon (7-5)

.574 - Valdosta (15-11-1)

.550 - Dade County (11-9)

.545 - Rabun County (12-10)

.500 - Early County (5-5)

.438 - Lakeside-Evans (7-9)

.400 - Greater Atlanta Christian (4-6)

.333 - Shaw (4-8)

.286 - Mount Zion-Carroll (4-10)

.268 - Towns County (11-30)

.167 - Pataula Charter (2-10)

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

