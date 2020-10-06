List: Georgia’s longest uninterrupted rivalries

The Lowndes-Valdosta game, to be played for the 59th time and 53rd consecutive season, is perhaps Georgia’s best-known rivalry. It’s also one of the oldest uninterrupted rivalries. Here are those that have been played continuously since 1970.
1946 - Gordon Lee vs Trion
1950 - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe vs Ringgold
1954 - Bowdon vs Bremen
1954 - Fitzgerald vs Irwin County
1958 - Miller County vs Seminole County
1964 - Franklin County vs Hart County
1964 - Northside (Warner Robins) vs Warner Robins
1968 - Brunswick vs Glynn Academy
1968 - Jordan vs Spencer
1968 - Lowndes vs Tift County
1968 - Lowndes vs Valdosta
1969 - Glenn Hills vs Josey
1970 - Dougherty vs Westover
1970 - Lincoln County vs Washington-Wilkes
1970 - Monroe vs Westover
1970 - Northeast vs Southwest
Note: Washington-Wilkes has played Lincoln County or predecessor school Lincolnton each season since 1958. Tift County and Valdosta have played Colquitt County or predecessor Moultrie without pause into the 1960s.
