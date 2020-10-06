List: Georgia’s longest uninterrupted rivalries

1958 - Miller County vs Seminole County

1964 - Franklin County vs Hart County

1964 - Northside (Warner Robins) vs Warner Robins

1968 - Brunswick vs Glynn Academy

1968 - Jordan vs Spencer

1968 - Lowndes vs Tift County

1968 - Lowndes vs Valdosta

1969 - Glenn Hills vs Josey

1970 - Dougherty vs Westover

1970 - Lincoln County vs Washington-Wilkes

1970 - Monroe vs Westover

1970 - Northeast vs Southwest

Note: Washington-Wilkes has played Lincoln County or predecessor school Lincolnton each season since 1958. Tift County and Valdosta have played Colquitt County or predecessor Moultrie without pause into the 1960s.

