X

List: Georgia’s longest uninterrupted rivalries

Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta holds 11,249 fans. It was built in 1922 and is home to the Valdosta Wildcats.

Credit: DENNIS HERRINGTON / VALDOSTAWILDCATS.COM

Credit: DENNIS HERRINGTON / VALDOSTAWILDCATS.COM

High schools | 29 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

The Lowndes-Valdosta game, to be played for the 59th time and 53rd consecutive season, is perhaps Georgia’s best-known rivalry. It’s also one of the oldest uninterrupted rivalries. Here are those that have been played continuously since 1970.

1946 - Gordon Lee vs Trion

1950 - Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe vs Ringgold

1954 - Bowdon vs Bremen

1954 - Fitzgerald vs Irwin County

1958 - Miller County vs Seminole County

1964 - Franklin County vs Hart County

1964 - Northside (Warner Robins) vs Warner Robins

1968 - Brunswick vs Glynn Academy

1968 - Jordan vs Spencer

1968 - Lowndes vs Tift County

1968 - Lowndes vs Valdosta

1969 - Glenn Hills vs Josey

1970 - Dougherty vs Westover

1970 - Lincoln County vs Washington-Wilkes

1970 - Monroe vs Westover

1970 - Northeast vs Southwest

Note: Washington-Wilkes has played Lincoln County or predecessor school Lincolnton each season since 1958. Tift County and Valdosta have played Colquitt County or predecessor Moultrie without pause into the 1960s.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.