List: Georgia’s highest-rated tight ends this century

St. Joseph corner back Keenan Nelson Jr. (29) closes in as Marietta wide receiver Arik Gilbert (2) reaches out for a pass in the second half of Friday's game. (Daniel Varnado/Special)
St. Joseph corner back Keenan Nelson Jr. (29) closes in as Marietta wide receiver Arik Gilbert (2) reaches out for a pass in the second half of Friday's game. (Daniel Varnado/Special)

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
1 hour ago

Three of Georgia’s dozen highest-rated tight ends this century are seniors Jake Johnson (No. 2), Oscar Delp (No. 5) and Holden Staes (No. 12), according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Among the state’s consensus top 100 senior prospects, nine are tight ends, the most ever. Here are the 12, listed with their graduation years.

0.997 - Arik Gilbert, Marietta (2020)

0.972 - Jay Rome, Valdosta (2011)

0.966 - Jake Johnson, Oconee County (2022)

0.961 - Ricky Parks, Callaway (2012)

0.959 - Oscar Delp, West Forsyth (2022)

0.935 - Brian Vogler, Brookstone (2010)

0.933 - Leonard Pope, Americus-Sumter (2002)

0.916 - Landon Rice, Calhoun (2016)

0.914 - Cane Berrong, Hart County (2021)

0.912 - Philip Lutzenkirchen, Lassiter (2009)

0.911 - Ryland Goede, Kennesaw Mountain (2019)

0.903 - Holden Staes, Westminster (2022)

