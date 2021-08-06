List: Georgia’s highest-rated tight ends this century

Three of Georgia’s dozen highest-rated tight ends this century are seniors Jake Johnson (No. 2), Oscar Delp (No. 5) and Holden Staes (No. 12), according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Among the state’s consensus top 100 senior prospects, nine are tight ends, the most ever. Here are the 12, listed with their graduation years.
0.997 - Arik Gilbert, Marietta (2020)
0.972 - Jay Rome, Valdosta (2011)
0.966 - Jake Johnson, Oconee County (2022)
0.961 - Ricky Parks, Callaway (2012)
0.959 - Oscar Delp, West Forsyth (2022)
0.935 - Brian Vogler, Brookstone (2010)
0.933 - Leonard Pope, Americus-Sumter (2002)
0.916 - Landon Rice, Calhoun (2016)
0.914 - Cane Berrong, Hart County (2021)
0.912 - Philip Lutzenkirchen, Lassiter (2009)
0.911 - Ryland Goede, Kennesaw Mountain (2019)
0.903 - Holden Staes, Westminster (2022)
