List: Georgia’s highest-rated tight ends since 2001

Arik Gilbert is the highest-rated Georgia tight end prospect this century, and it’s not close. He’s the only Georgia player to earn a five-star rating in the 247Compsite, which dates to 2001. Gilbert had 105 receptions for 1,860 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Here are Georgia tight ends since 2001 that have received a rating of 0.9000 or higher, which is the lower end of a four-star rating. It includes two active players.