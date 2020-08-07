X

List: Georgia’s highest-rated tight ends since 2001

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (left) surprises Marietta tight end Arik Gilbert with the 2019-20 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year award Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at Marietta High School in Marietta. Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes the natio's most outstanding high school student-athletes for their athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character.
Credit: Hyosub Shin

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Arik Gilbert is the highest-rated Georgia tight end prospect this century, and it’s not close. He’s the only Georgia player to earn a five-star rating in the 247Compsite, which dates to 2001. Gilbert had 105 receptions for 1,860 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Here are Georgia tight ends since 2001 that have received a rating of 0.9000 or higher, which is the lower end of a four-star rating. It includes two active players.

0.9972 - Arik Gilbert, Marietta (2020)

0.9717 - Jay Rome, Valdosta (2011)

0.9609 - Ricky Parks, Callaway (2012)

0.9345 - Brian Vogler, Brookstone (2010)

0.9341 - Holden Staes, Westminster (2022)

0.9333 - Leonard Pope, Americus-Sumter (2002)

0.9211 - Cane Berrong, Hart County (2021)

0.9158 - Landon Rice, Calhoun (2016)

0.9117 - Philip Lutzenkirchen, Lassiter (2009)

0.9112 - Ryland Goede, Kennesaw Mountain (2019)

0.9016 - Jaelyn Lay, Riverdale (2019)

0.9000 - Justin Bruce, Pepperell (2002)

0.9000 - Ben Patrick, Jenkins (2002)

