List: Georgia’s highest-rated offensive linemen since 2001

Amarius Mims' current 247Sports Composite rating is the highest for a Georgia offensive lineman since 2001, the first year for which 247 has compiled the data. Ratings to current players may be updated into next spring. Below are Georgia offensive linemen who have ratings of .9500 or better in that time, including four active players, noted in bold.
0.9962 - Amarius Mims, Bleckley County (2021)
0.9956 - Jamaree Salyer, Pace Academy (2018)
0.9947 - Broderick Jones, Lithonia (2020)
0.9897 - Mitch Hyatt, North Gwinnett (2015)
0.9880 - Chuma Edoga, McEachern (2015)
0.9871 - Wanya Morris, Grayson (2019)
0.9868 - Harry Miller, Buford (2019)
0.9849 - Ja'Wuan James, North Gwinnett (2010)
0.9822 - Tate Ratledge, Darlington (2020)
0.9791 - Andrew Thomas, Pace Academy (2017)
0.9767 - Chris Scott, Lovejoy (2005)
0.9760 - Terrence Ferguson, Peach County (2021)
0.9746 - Chris Burnette, Troup (2009)
0.9734 - Micah Morris, Camden County (2021)
0.9725 - Addison Nichols, Greater Atlanta Christian (2022)
0.9692 - Trey Hill, Houston County (2018)
0.9679 - Justin Anderson, Irwin County (2006)
0.9666 - Myles Hinton, Greater Atlanta Christian (2020)
0.9634 - A.J. Harmon, Jefferson County (2008)
0.9588 - Netori Johnson, Cedar Grove (2017)
0.9575 - E.J. Price, Archer (2016)
0.9566 - Darvis Holmes, Long County (2016)
0.9565 - Ben Cleveland, Stephens County (2016)
0.9548 - Paul Tchio, Milton (2020)
0.9521 - Chidi Okeke, Faith Baptist Christian (2015)
0.9512 - Trente Jones, Grayson (2019)
