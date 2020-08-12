List: Georgia’s highest-rated linebackers since 2001

Smael Mondon, the highest-rated linebacker prospect in Georgia, didn’t have the gaudy tackle numbers of some of his peers last season, and that might’ve cost him more all-state recognition. He did have more than 1,000 all-purpose yards. That might be more telling. Alec Ogletree and Josh Harvey-Clemons were two-way threats in their day with their pass-catching skills, and Roquan Smith once rushed for more than 200 yards in a playoff game. They’re in the NFL. Here are the Georgia linebackers over the past 20 seasons who earned 247Sports Composite ratings of higher than 0.9500.