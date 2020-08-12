List: Georgia’s highest-rated linebackers since 2001

Smael Mondon, the highest-rated linebacker prospect in Georgia, didn’t have the gaudy tackle numbers of some of his peers last season, and that might’ve cost him more all-state recognition. He did have more than 1,000 all-purpose yards. That might be more telling. Alec Ogletree and Josh Harvey-Clemons were two-way threats in their day with their pass-catching skills, and Roquan Smith once rushed for more than 200 yards in a playoff game. They’re in the NFL. Here are the Georgia linebackers over the past 20 seasons who earned 247Sports Composite ratings of higher than 0.9500.
Inside
0.9896 - Raekwon McMillan, Liberty County (2014)
0.9889 - Alec Ogletree, Newnan (2010)
0.9845 - Marcus Ball, Stone Mountain (2006)
0.9721 - Josh Johnson, Stephenson (2004)
0.9713 - Tre Lamar, Roswell (2016)
0.9667 - James Vaughters, Tucker (2011)
0.9627 - Jae Thaxton, Hart County (2004)
0.9627 - C.J. Washington, Cedartown (2022)
0.9561 - Wesley Steiner, Houston County (2020)
0.9501 - Trey Johnson, Central Gwinnett (2013)
Outside
0.9956 - Tray Blackmon, LaGrange (2005)
0.9890 - Josh Harvey-Clemons, Lowndes (2012)
0.9889 - Adam Anderson, Rome (2018)
0.9879 - Owen Pappoe, Grayson (2019)
0.9865 - Smael Mondon, Paulding County (2021)
0.9830 - Quay Walker, Crisp County (2018)
0.9769 - Roquan Smith, Macon County (2015)
0.9764 - Barrett Carter, North Gwinnett (2021)
0.9761 - J.J. Peterson, Colquitt County (2018)
0.9745 - Jarvis Jones, Carver-Col. (2009)
0.9728 - Phillip Webb, Lanier (2020)
0.9683 - Ukeme Eligwe, Stone Mountain (2012)
0.9667 - Daniel Martin, Marietta (2022)
0.9595 - Tyron Hopper, Roswell (2019)
0.9584 - Adrian Hubbard, Norcross (2010)
0.9575 - Otis Reese, Lee County (2018)
0.9530 - Bryson Allen-Williams, Cedar Grove (2014)
0.9528 - Dillon Lee, Buford (2012)
0.9513 - Michael Taylor, Westlake (2010)
