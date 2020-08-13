List: Georgia’s highest-rated defensive backs since 2001

Eric Berry of Creekside and Reshad Jones of Washington are the highest-rated defensive backs at their positions this century in Georgia. Berry ended up as a safety at Tennessee and in the NFL. Both played 10 years in the league. Here are Georgia defensive backs this century that earned ratings of 0.9500 or higher in the 247Sports Composite since 2001. Active players in are listed in bold.
Cornerbacks
0.9986 - Eric Berry, Creekside (2007)
0.9960 - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill (2022)
0.9940 - Paul Oliver, Harrison (2003)
0.9901 - Branden Smith, Washington (2009)
0.9891 - Andrew Booth, Archer (2019)
0.9876 - Greg Reid, Lowndes (2009)
0.9745 - A.J. Terrell, Westlake (2017)
0.9728 - Damian Swann, Grady (2011)
0.9720 - Kyler McMichael, GAC (2018)
0.9702 - Geno Smith, St. Pius (2012)
0.9672 - Malkom Parrish, Brooks County (2014)
0.9669 - Marquis Killebrew, Brookwood (2022)
0.9665 - Carlos Thomas, Banneker (2005)
0.9649 - Jordan Hancock, North Gwinnett (2021)
0.9638 - Jamyest Williams, Grayson (2017)
0.9614 - Nyland Green, Newton (2021)
Safeties
0.9934 - Reshad Jones, Washington (2006)
0.9876 - Vonn Bell, Ridgeland (2013)
0.9876 - Richard LeCounte, Liberty County (2017)
0.9770 - Deangelo Gibbs, Grayson (2017)
0.9723 - Xavier McKinney, Roswell (2017)
0.9716 - Nigel Warrior, Peachtree Ridge (2016)
0.9712 - Brian Branch, Sandy Creek (2020)
0.9700 - Kyle Hamilton, Marist (2019)
0.9653 - Tray Matthews, Newnan (2013)
0.9633 - Darren Myles, Carver-Atlanta (2009)
0.9548 - Neiko Thorpe, Tucker (2008)
0.9516 - Derrik Allen, Lassiter (2018)
