List: Georgia’s all-time leaders in career receiving yards

Rabun County wide receiver Jaden Gibson moved into first place on the state’s career receiving yardage list Friday night, breaking a revered 49-year-old record of a Georgia football legend. Gibson had 285 yards receiving in a 41-21 victory over Elbert County, giving him 4,535 yards for his career. That surpasses the mark of 4,477 set from 1970 to 1973 by Stan Rome of Valdosta. Rome will be among the 45 inaugural inductees into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Here are receivers that the Georgia High School Football Historians Association have documented as having 3,000 or more yards receiving in their careers.
4,535 - Jaden Gibson, Rabun Co.
4,477 - Stan Rome, Valdosta
4,343 - Jermaine Allen, Americus
4,002 - Blake Gowder, Union Co.
3,963 - Travis Hunter, Collins Hill
3,705 - Ryan Davis, Blessed Trinity
3,640 - Arik Gilbert, Marietta
3,490 - Braxton Hicks, Rabun Co.
3,396 - Niko Jones, Chattahoochee Co.
3,395 - Chris Slaughter, Peach Co.
3,353 - Ramel Keyton, Marietta
3,310 - Nick Singleton, Jones Co.
3,302 - Marquez Ezzard, Stockbridge
3,293 - Marcayll Jones, Warner Robins
3,270 - Tavarres King, Habersham Central
3,205 - Luke Grant, Heritage (Ringgold)
3,197 - Andre Hastings, Morrow
3,182 - Justin Williams, Charlton Co.
3,151 - Blane Mason, Centennial
3,097 - Mike Kemp, Tallulah Falls
3,090 - Christian Parrish, Prince Avenue Christian
3,055 - Ricky White, McEachern
3,015 - Josh Downs, North Gwinnett
3,009 - Demarre Kitt, Sandy Creek
