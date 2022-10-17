List: Georgia’s all-time leaders in career receiving yards

Rabun County wide receiver Jaden Gibson moved into first place on the state’s career receiving yardage list Friday night, breaking a revered 49-year-old record of a Georgia football legend. Gibson had 285 yards receiving in a 41-21 victory over Elbert County, giving him 4,535 yards for his career. That surpasses the mark of 4,477 set from 1970 to 1973 by Stan Rome of Valdosta. Rome will be among the 45 inaugural inductees into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. Here are receivers that the Georgia High School Football Historians Association have documented as having 3,000 or more yards receiving in their careers.