List: Georgia’s 5-star defensive line recruits this century

Georgia has produced 20 consensus five-star recruits on the defensive line this century, with no more on the immediate horizon. Junior defensive tackles Mykel Williams of Hardaway and Tyre West of Tift County are top-75 national recruits who have a chance to play themselves to 5-star players before they’re done. Five-star players are typically in the top 35 nationally for all positions. GHSF Daily has been running run all players with ratings of 0.9000 or higher. On the defensive line, the talent is too rich, with more than 90 players who have scored that highly over the past 20 seasons.