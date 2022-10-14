ajc logo
List: Georgians selected for premier 2023 national all-star games

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
58 minutes ago

Pace Academy offensive lineman Trovon Baugh will be presented with his 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game jersey this morning at his school. Baugh is one of 18 Georgia players on rosters for high school football’s two best-known national all-star games. The Under Armour game, started in 2008, will be played Jan. 3 in Orlando. The All-American Bowl, first played in 2000, will be Jan. 7 in San Antonio. Both games recognize their players with on-campus jersey presentations.

Under Armour Game

Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy

Dee Crayton, Denmark

Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central

Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood

Ethan Nation, Roswell

Madden Sanker, South Paulding

Jelani Thurman, Hughes

All-American Bowl

C.J. Allen, Lamar County

Vic Burley, Warner Robins

D.J. Chester, ELCA

Michael Daugherty, Grayson

Caleb Downs, Mill Creek

Justice Haynes, Buford

Kenric Lanier, Decatur

Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove

Connor Lew, Kennesaw Mountain

Drew Prieto, Marist

Kelton Smith, Carver-Columbus

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

