List: Georgians selected for premier 2023 national all-star games

Pace Academy offensive lineman Trovon Baugh will be presented with his 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game jersey this morning at his school. Baugh is one of 18 Georgia players on rosters for high school football’s two best-known national all-star games. The Under Armour game, started in 2008, will be played Jan. 3 in Orlando. The All-American Bowl, first played in 2000, will be Jan. 7 in San Antonio. Both games recognize their players with on-campus jersey presentations.