List: Georgians selected for premier 2023 national all-star games

Pace Academy offensive lineman Trovon Baugh will be presented with his 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game jersey this morning at his school. Baugh is one of 18 Georgia players on rosters for high school football’s two best-known national all-star games. The Under Armour game, started in 2008, will be played Jan. 3 in Orlando. The All-American Bowl, first played in 2000, will be Jan. 7 in San Antonio. Both games recognize their players with on-campus jersey presentations.
Under Armour Game
Trovon Baugh, Pace Academy
Dee Crayton, Denmark
Adam Hopkins, Thomas County Central
Dylan Lonergan, Brookwood
Ethan Nation, Roswell
Madden Sanker, South Paulding
Jelani Thurman, Hughes
All-American Bowl
C.J. Allen, Lamar County
Vic Burley, Warner Robins
D.J. Chester, ELCA
Michael Daugherty, Grayson
Caleb Downs, Mill Creek
Justice Haynes, Buford
Kenric Lanier, Decatur
Kayin Lee, Cedar Grove
Connor Lew, Kennesaw Mountain
Drew Prieto, Marist
Kelton Smith, Carver-Columbus
Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.
About the Author