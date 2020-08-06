X

List: Georgia wide receiver rated 4 or 5 stars since 2000

Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) catches the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter against Peach County during the Class AAA State Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Atlanta. Cedar Grove would eventually win 14-13. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)
Cedar Grove wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) catches the game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter against Peach County during the Class AAA State Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tuesday, December 11, 2018, in Atlanta. Cedar Grove would eventually win 14-13. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)

High schools | 53 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Calvin Johnson isn’t the highest-rated wide receiver recruit in Georgia history, but the retired NFL star continues to be the standard by which all others are measured. He was Georgia’s first five-star WR recruit of this century. Here are the Georgia receivers since 2000 that have garnered a rating of 0.9000 or higher on the 247Sports Composite. They include active seniors and juniors, noted in bold.

Five-star recruits

0.9967 - Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove (2019)

0.9927 - Da'Rick Rogers, Calhoun (2010)

0.9905 - Demetris Robertson, Savannah Christian (2016)

0.9902 - Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek (2004)

Four-star recruits

0.9831 - Dominick Blaylock, Walton (2019)

0.9799 - Sean Bailey, Milton (2003)

0.9789 - Markeith Ambles, Henry County (2010)

0.9782 - Joshua Jarboe, Cedar Grove (2008)

0.9769 - Brice Butler, Norcross (2008)

0.9769 - Preston Williams, Lovejoy (2015)

0.9679 - Deion Colzie, Athens Academy (2021)

0.9648 - Demarcus Robinson, Peach County (2013)

0.9641 - Kyle Davis, Archer (2016)

0.9603 - Morgan Burnett, North Clayton (2007)

0.9591 - T.J. Jones, Gainesville (2010)

0.9568 - Israel Troupe, Tift County (2007)

0.9565 - Josh Downs, North Gwinnett (2020)

0.9562 - Matthew Hill, Brookwood (2018)

0.9558 - JaQuay Savage, Sandy Creek (2012)

0.9544 - Tavarres King, Habersham Central (2008)

0.9513 - Kobe Hudson, Troup (2020)

0.9503 - Ramel Keyton, Marietta (2019)

0.9451 - Kearis Jackson, Peach County (2018)

0.9431 - Jeremiah Holloman, Newton (2017)

0.9393 - Ze'Vian Capers, Denmark (2020)

0.9388 - Josh Vann, Tucker (2018)

0.9386 - Charlie Woerner, Rabun County (2016)

0.9380 - Darius Slayton, Greater Atlanta Christian (2015)

0.9364 - Justin Williams, Charlton County (2006)

0.9329 - Antonio Goodwin, Washington (2010)

0.9322 - Jamal-Rashad Patterson, Henry County (2009)

0.9316 - Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove (2022)

0.9314 - Josh Imatorbhebhe, North Gwinnett (2016)

0.9304 - Demarre Kitt, Sandy Creek (2014)

0.9285 - Dacari Collins, Westlake (2021)

0.9268 - Emmanual Harrell, LaGrange (2003)

0.9248 - Kojo Antwi, Lambert (2022)

0.9235 - Jaquez Smith, Westlake (2021)

0.9227 - Shaun Kitchens, Banneker (2010)

0.9215 - Javon Baker, McEachern (2020)

0.9200 - Daejon Reynolds, Grayson (2021)

0.9197 - Jimmy Calloway, Morrow (2020)

0.9157 - Jason Croom, Norcross (2012)

0.9149 - Michael Bowman, Ridgeland (2009)

0.9149 - Jayden Thomas, Pace Academy (2021)

0.9121 - Julian Nixon, Centennial (2021)

0.9081 - Jayson Stanley, Creekside (2015)

0.9000 - Demiko Goodman, Newnan (2004)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.