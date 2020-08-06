List: Georgia wide receiver rated 4 or 5 stars since 2000

Calvin Johnson isn’t the highest-rated wide receiver recruit in Georgia history, but the retired NFL star continues to be the standard by which all others are measured. He was Georgia’s first five-star WR recruit of this century. Here are the Georgia receivers since 2000 that have garnered a rating of 0.9000 or higher on the 247Sports Composite. They include active seniors and juniors, noted in bold.
Five-star recruits
0.9967 - Jadon Haselwood, Cedar Grove (2019)
0.9927 - Da'Rick Rogers, Calhoun (2010)
0.9905 - Demetris Robertson, Savannah Christian (2016)
0.9902 - Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek (2004)
Four-star recruits
0.9831 - Dominick Blaylock, Walton (2019)
0.9799 - Sean Bailey, Milton (2003)
0.9789 - Markeith Ambles, Henry County (2010)
0.9782 - Joshua Jarboe, Cedar Grove (2008)
0.9769 - Brice Butler, Norcross (2008)
0.9769 - Preston Williams, Lovejoy (2015)
0.9679 - Deion Colzie, Athens Academy (2021)
0.9648 - Demarcus Robinson, Peach County (2013)
0.9641 - Kyle Davis, Archer (2016)
0.9603 - Morgan Burnett, North Clayton (2007)
0.9591 - T.J. Jones, Gainesville (2010)
0.9568 - Israel Troupe, Tift County (2007)
0.9565 - Josh Downs, North Gwinnett (2020)
0.9562 - Matthew Hill, Brookwood (2018)
0.9558 - JaQuay Savage, Sandy Creek (2012)
0.9544 - Tavarres King, Habersham Central (2008)
0.9513 - Kobe Hudson, Troup (2020)
0.9503 - Ramel Keyton, Marietta (2019)
0.9451 - Kearis Jackson, Peach County (2018)
0.9431 - Jeremiah Holloman, Newton (2017)
0.9393 - Ze'Vian Capers, Denmark (2020)
0.9388 - Josh Vann, Tucker (2018)
0.9386 - Charlie Woerner, Rabun County (2016)
0.9380 - Darius Slayton, Greater Atlanta Christian (2015)
0.9364 - Justin Williams, Charlton County (2006)
0.9329 - Antonio Goodwin, Washington (2010)
0.9322 - Jamal-Rashad Patterson, Henry County (2009)
0.9316 - Janiran Bonner, Cedar Grove (2022)
0.9314 - Josh Imatorbhebhe, North Gwinnett (2016)
0.9304 - Demarre Kitt, Sandy Creek (2014)
0.9285 - Dacari Collins, Westlake (2021)
0.9268 - Emmanual Harrell, LaGrange (2003)
0.9248 - Kojo Antwi, Lambert (2022)
0.9235 - Jaquez Smith, Westlake (2021)
0.9227 - Shaun Kitchens, Banneker (2010)
0.9215 - Javon Baker, McEachern (2020)
0.9200 - Daejon Reynolds, Grayson (2021)
0.9197 - Jimmy Calloway, Morrow (2020)
0.9157 - Jason Croom, Norcross (2012)
0.9149 - Michael Bowman, Ridgeland (2009)
0.9149 - Jayden Thomas, Pace Academy (2021)
0.9121 - Julian Nixon, Centennial (2021)
0.9081 - Jayson Stanley, Creekside (2015)
0.9000 - Demiko Goodman, Newnan (2004)
