List: Georgia running backs rated 4 or 5 stars since 2000

Cody Brown, Jamie Felix, Phil Mafah and Quintavious Lockett are among a group of more than 50 running backs from the state who have garnered four-star or better 247Sports Composite ratings this century. Some, such as Nick Chubb, Kenyan Drake and Alvin Kamara, are now in the NFL. Some gained fame elsewhere. Twenty years ago, J.R. Lemon of Sandy Creek went off to Stanford as a five-star recruit. Frankly, he was overrated. He rushed for 1,214 yards in his college career. But there’s more to life. Lemon, 37, is now a model and actor best known for his role of Kenny Fournette in the NBC medical drama The Night Shift.