List: Georgia running backs rated 4 or 5 stars since 2000

Cody Brown, Jamie Felix, Phil Mafah and Quintavious Lockett are among a group of more than 50 running backs from the state who have garnered four-star or better 247Sports Composite ratings this century. Some, such as Nick Chubb, Kenyan Drake and Alvin Kamara, are now in the NFL. Some gained fame elsewhere. Twenty years ago, J.R. Lemon of Sandy Creek went off to Stanford as a five-star recruit. Frankly, he was overrated. He rushed for 1,214 yards in his college career. But there’s more to life. Lemon, 37, is now a model and actor best known for his role of Kenny Fournette in the NBC medical drama The Night Shift.
Five-star recruits
0.9959 - Isaiah Crowell, Carver-Columbus (2011)
0.9958 - Jabari Davis, Tucker (2001)
0.9934 - Kregg Lumpkin, Stephenson (2003)
0.9901 - Richard Samuel, Cass (2008)
0.9846 - Nick Chubb, Cedartown (2014)
0.9831 - Derrick Tinsley, Marietta (2001)
0.9833 – J.R. Lemon, Sandy Creek (2001)
Four-star recruits
0.9829 - Thomas Brown, Tucker (2004)
0.9827 - Carlos Brown, Heard County (2006)
0.9817 - Tank Bigsby, Callaway (2020)
0.9816 - Caleb King, GAC (2007)
0.9797 - Alvin Kamara, Norcross (2013)
0.9792 - Storm Johnson, Loganville (2010)
0.9772 - Mike Davis, Stephenson (2012)
0.9751 - Taj Griffin, McEachern (2015)
0.9716 - Tyren Jones, Walton (2013)
0.9653 - Jahmyr Gibbs, Dalton (2020)
0.9643 - Thez Robinson, Toombs County (2001)
0.9607 - Mack Brown, M.L. King (2010)
0.9582 - Washaun Ealey, ECI (2009)
0.9532 - Jonathan Dwyer, Kell (2007)
0.9454 - Kenyan Drake, Hillgrove (2012)
0.9453 - Eric Swinney, Sandy Creek (2015)
0.9418 - James Davis, Douglass (2005)
0.9371 - Jo'Quavious Marks, Carver-Atlanta (2020)
0.9343 - Nick Turner, Washington (2002)
0.9333 - Ken Malcome, Southwest DeKalb (2010)
0.9332 - Drayton Calhoun, Tucker (2009)
0.9302 - Cody Brown, Parkview (2021)
0.9297 - Elijah Holyfield, Woodward Academy (2016)
0.9295 - Tyshon Dye, Elbert County (2013)
0.9269 - D.J. Adams, Norcross (2009)
0.9239 - Dontavius Jackson, Heard County (2008)
0.9232 - Trey Sermon, Sprayberry (2017)
0.9225 - Rajion Neal, Sandy Creek (2010)
0.9217 - Jamie Felix, Camden County (2022)
0.9212 - Antonio Martin, Hughes (2022)
0.9210 - Tony Wright, Peach County (2005)
0.9209 - Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge (2018)
0.9139 - Derrian Brown, Buford (2019)
0.9093 - Imani Cross, North Hall (2012)
0.9077 - Lyn-J Dixon Dixon, Taylor County (2018)
0.9026 - Chris Jackson, Henry County (2008)
0.9025 - Daijun Edwards, Colquitt County (2020)
0.9018 - Boom Williams, George Walton Academy (2014)
0.9000 - Skyler Thornton, LaGrange (2003)
0.9000 - Richie Rich, Wheeler (2005)
0.8988 - Phil Mafah, Grayson (2021)
0.8917 - Jamious Griffin, Rome (2019)
0.8906 - Demetrius Goode, Troup (2006)
0.8903 - Quintavious Lockett, Douglass (2022)
