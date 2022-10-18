BreakingNews
Turnout on first day of Georgia early voting breaks midterm record
List: Georgia players with 6,000 career rushing yards

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Buford’s Justice Haynes moved into the top 12 all-time in career rushing in Georgia last week and is closing in on 7,000 yards. Also still moving up the list is South Atlanta’s Keyjuan Brown, now in the top 20 all-time among those documented by the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

8,844 - Monte Williams, Commerce

8,108 - Washaun Ealey, ECI

7,841 - Robert Toomer, Worth Co.

7,695 - Chris Clay, Randolph-Clay

7,601 - Nick Chubb, Cedartown

7,322 - Eddie Dixon, ECI

6,923 - Brett Millican, Parkview

6,920 - Greg Williams, Metter

6.915 - Duranta Dunson, Heard Co.

6,903 - Kawon Bryant, North Oconee

6,850 - Justice Haynes, Buford

6,779 - Dameon Pierce, Bainbridge

6,683 - Jesse Dorsey, White Co.

6,558 - Omari Arnold, Brooks Co.

6,429 - Micah Andrews, GAC

6,400 - Jamious Griffin, Rome

6,385 - Charles Grant, Miller Co.

6,374 - Don Calloway, Miller Co.

6,371 - Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta

6,349 - Audell Grace, Screven Co.

6,338 - Darius Marshall, Baldwin

6,309 - Chaz Thornton, Stephens Co.

6,279 - Travis Evans, Westside, Macon

6,260 - Marteze Waller, Putnam Co.

6,155 - Chris Cole Sr., Brooks Co.

6,137 - Herschel Walker, Johnson Co.

6,100 - Chase Walker, Southeast Bulloch

