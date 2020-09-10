List: Georgia kickers, punters on active NFL rosters

Only 77 kickers and punters are on active NFL rosters. Nine of them are from Georgia. They include rookies Blake Gillikin, Rodrigo Blankehship and Sam Sloman.
*Rodrigo Blankenship, Sprayberry (Colts)
*Harrison Butker, Westminister (Chiefs)
*A.J. Cole, Woodward Academy (Raiders)
*Blake Gillikin, Westminster (Saints)
*Chris Jones, Coosa (Cowboys)
*Ty Long, Roswell (Chargers)
*Wil Lutz, Northgate (Saints)
*Sam Martin, Starr’s Mill (Broncos)
*Sam Sloman, Pace Academy (Rams)
