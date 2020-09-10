X

List: Georgia kickers, punters on active NFL rosters

Georgia Bulldogs place kicker Rodrigo Blankenship (98) after kicking one of his two first-half field goals against Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Bob Andres bandres@ajc.com
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Only 77 kickers and punters are on active NFL rosters. Nine of them are from Georgia. They include rookies Blake Gillikin, Rodrigo Blankehship and Sam Sloman.

*Rodrigo Blankenship, Sprayberry (Colts)

*Harrison Butker, Westminister (Chiefs)

*A.J. Cole, Woodward Academy (Raiders)

*Blake Gillikin, Westminster (Saints)

*Chris Jones, Coosa (Cowboys)

*Ty Long, Roswell (Chargers)

*Wil Lutz, Northgate (Saints)

*Sam Martin, Starr’s Mill (Broncos)

*Sam Sloman, Pace Academy (Rams)

