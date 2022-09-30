List: Georgia high school players who were consensus All-Americans in college

Fewer than 80 former Georgia high school players have been consensus college All-Americans. It’s not easy to do. Not even Trevor Lawrence did it.
2021: Will Anderson, Dutchtown (Alabama)
2021: Kyle Hamilton, Marist (Notre Dame)
2019: Andrew Thomas, Pace Academy (Georgia)
2019: Derrick Brown, Lanier (Auburn)
2019: Harrison Bryant, John Milledge Academy (Florida Atlantic)
2018: Mitch Hyatt, North Gwinnett (Clemson)
2017: Michael Gallup, Monroe Area (Colorado State)
2017: Bradley Chubb, Hillgrove (N.C. State)
2017: Roquan Smith, Macon County (Georgia)
2015: Deshaun Watson, Gainesville (Clemson)
2015: Evan Berry, Creekside (Tennessee)
2014: Vic Beasley, Adairsville (Clemson)
2013: David Yankey, Centennial (Stanford)
2013: Vic Beasley, Adairsville (Clemson)
2012: Chance Warmack, Westlake (Alabama)
2012: David Yankey, Centennial (Stanford)
2012: Jarvis Jones, Carver-Columbus (Georgia)
2011: Jarvis Jones, Carver-Columbus (Georgia)
2010: Cam Newton, Westlake (Auburn)
2010: Chas Henry, East Paulding (Florida)
2009: Drew Butler, Peachtree Ridge (Georgia)
2009: Eric Berry, Creekside (Tennessee)
2008: Duke Robinson, Washington (Oklahoma)
2008: Eric Berry, Creekside (Tennessee)
2006: Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek (Georgia Tech)
2005: Greg Blue, Banneker (Georgia)
2005: Marcus McNeill, Cedar Grove (Auburn)
2004: Carlos Rogers, Butler (Auburn)
2004: David Pollack, Shiloh (Georgia)
2004: Thomas Davis, Randolph-Clay (Georgia)
2002: David Pollack, Shiloh (Georgia)
2000: Chris Brown, Butler (Georgia Tech)
2000: Keith Adams, Westlake (Clemson)
2000: Tay Cody, Early County (Florida State)
1999: Cosey Coleman, Southwest DeKalb (Tennessee)
1999: Deon Grant, Josey (Tennessee)
1998: Champ Bailey, Charlton County (Georgia)
1998: Matt Stinchcomb, Parkview (Georgia)
1997: Jacquez Green, Peach County (Florida)
1995: Clay Shiver, Tift County (Florida State)
1993: Charlie Ward, Thomas County Central (Florida State)
1992: Eric Curry, Thomasville (Alabama)
1992: Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County (Georgia)
1991: Dale Carter, Newton (Tennessee)
1991: Jeb Flesch, Morrow (Clemson)
1990: Antone Davis, Peach County (Tennessee)
1990: David Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)
1990: Ken Swilling, Stephens County (Georgia Tech)
1990: Stacy Long, Griffin (Clemson)
1989: Terance Mathis, Redan (New Mexico)
1988: Tracy Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)
1987: Tracy Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)
1984: Bill Mayo, Dalton (Tennessee)
1984: Kevin Butler, Redan (Georgia)
1982: Herschel Walker, Johnson County (Georgia)
1982: Jim Arnold, Dalton (Vanderbilt)
1981: Herschel Walker, Johnson County (Georgia)
1980: George Rogers, Duluth (South Carolina)
1980: Herschel Walker, Johnson County (Georgia)
1980: Ron Simmons, Warner Robins (Florida State)
1979: Ron Simmons, Warner Robins (Florida State)
1976: Joel Parrish, Coffee (Georgia)
1975: Randy Johnson, Pepperell (Georgia)
1971: Royce Smith, Groves (Georgia)
1970: Chip Kell, Avondale (Tennessee)
1969: Chip Kell, Avondale (Tennessee)
1968: Bill Stanfill, Cairo (Georgia)
1967: Edgar Chandler, Cedartown (Georgia)
1960: Ken Rice, Bainbridge (Auburn)
1953: Larry Morris, Decatur (Georgia Tech)
1947: Bob Davis, Jordan (Georgia Tech)
1946: Paul Duke, Boys (Georgia Tech)
1942: Harvey Hardy, R.E. Lee (Georgia Tech)
1931: Vernon “Catfish” Smith, Lanier-Macon (Georgia)
1929: Pete Pund, Richmond Academy (Georgia Tech)
1927: Tom Nash, Washington-Wilkes (Georgia)
1918: Bill Fincher, Tech (Georgia Tech)
1917: Everett Strupper, Riverside Military (Georgia Tech)
