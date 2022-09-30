ajc logo
List: Georgia high school players who were consensus All-Americans in college

Fewer than 80 former Georgia high school players have been consensus college All-Americans. It’s not easy to do. Not even Trevor Lawrence did it.

2021: Will Anderson, Dutchtown (Alabama)

2021: Kyle Hamilton, Marist (Notre Dame)

2019: Andrew Thomas, Pace Academy (Georgia)

2019: Derrick Brown, Lanier (Auburn)

2019: Harrison Bryant, John Milledge Academy (Florida Atlantic)

2018: Mitch Hyatt, North Gwinnett (Clemson)

2017: Michael Gallup, Monroe Area (Colorado State)

2017: Bradley Chubb, Hillgrove (N.C. State)

2017: Roquan Smith, Macon County (Georgia)

2015: Deshaun Watson, Gainesville (Clemson)

2015: Evan Berry, Creekside (Tennessee)

2014: Vic Beasley, Adairsville (Clemson)

2013: David Yankey, Centennial (Stanford)

2013: Vic Beasley, Adairsville (Clemson)

2012: Chance Warmack, Westlake (Alabama)

2012: David Yankey, Centennial (Stanford)

2012: Jarvis Jones, Carver-Columbus (Georgia)

2011: Jarvis Jones, Carver-Columbus (Georgia)

2010: Cam Newton, Westlake (Auburn)

2010: Chas Henry, East Paulding (Florida)

2009: Drew Butler, Peachtree Ridge (Georgia)

2009: Eric Berry, Creekside (Tennessee)

2008: Duke Robinson, Washington (Oklahoma)

2008: Eric Berry, Creekside (Tennessee)

2006: Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek (Georgia Tech)

2005: Greg Blue, Banneker (Georgia)

2005: Marcus McNeill, Cedar Grove (Auburn)

2004: Carlos Rogers, Butler (Auburn)

2004: David Pollack, Shiloh (Georgia)

2004: Thomas Davis, Randolph-Clay (Georgia)

2002: David Pollack, Shiloh (Georgia)

2000: Chris Brown, Butler (Georgia Tech)

2000: Keith Adams, Westlake (Clemson)

2000: Tay Cody, Early County (Florida State)

1999: Cosey Coleman, Southwest DeKalb (Tennessee)

1999: Deon Grant, Josey (Tennessee)

1998: Champ Bailey, Charlton County (Georgia)

1998: Matt Stinchcomb, Parkview (Georgia)

1997: Jacquez Green, Peach County (Florida)

1995: Clay Shiver, Tift County (Florida State)

1993: Charlie Ward, Thomas County Central (Florida State)

1992: Eric Curry, Thomasville (Alabama)

1992: Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County (Georgia)

1991: Dale Carter, Newton (Tennessee)

1991: Jeb Flesch, Morrow (Clemson)

1990: Antone Davis, Peach County (Tennessee)

1990: David Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)

1990: Ken Swilling, Stephens County (Georgia Tech)

1990: Stacy Long, Griffin (Clemson)

1989: Terance Mathis, Redan (New Mexico)

1988: Tracy Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)

1987: Tracy Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)

1984: Bill Mayo, Dalton (Tennessee)

1984: Kevin Butler, Redan (Georgia)

1982: Herschel Walker, Johnson County (Georgia)

1982: Jim Arnold, Dalton (Vanderbilt)

1981: Herschel Walker, Johnson County (Georgia)

1980: George Rogers, Duluth (South Carolina)

1980: Herschel Walker, Johnson County (Georgia)

1980: Ron Simmons, Warner Robins (Florida State)

1979: Ron Simmons, Warner Robins (Florida State)

1976: Joel Parrish, Coffee (Georgia)

1975: Randy Johnson, Pepperell (Georgia)

1971: Royce Smith, Groves (Georgia)

1970: Chip Kell, Avondale (Tennessee)

1969: Chip Kell, Avondale (Tennessee)

1968: Bill Stanfill, Cairo (Georgia)

1967: Edgar Chandler, Cedartown (Georgia)

1960: Ken Rice, Bainbridge (Auburn)

1953: Larry Morris, Decatur (Georgia Tech)

1947: Bob Davis, Jordan (Georgia Tech)

1946: Paul Duke, Boys (Georgia Tech)

1942: Harvey Hardy, R.E. Lee (Georgia Tech)

1931: Vernon “Catfish” Smith, Lanier-Macon (Georgia)

1929: Pete Pund, Richmond Academy (Georgia Tech)

1927: Tom Nash, Washington-Wilkes (Georgia)

1918: Bill Fincher, Tech (Georgia Tech)

1917: Everett Strupper, Riverside Military (Georgia Tech)

