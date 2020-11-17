List: Games that will directly determine region champions

Here are 13 games this week will make the winner the region champion.
Class 7A
2 - Newnan at East Coweta
5 - Milton at Cherokee
6 - Denmark at West Forsyth
7 - Archer at Norcross
Class 6A
3 - Alcovy at Evans
8 - Dacula at Buford
Class 5A
3 - Woodward Academy at Creekside
5 - Decatur at St. Pius
Class 4A
4 - Baldwin at Perry
Class 3A
1 - Pierce County at Appling County
Class A Private
5 - Mount Vernon at Wesleyan
7 - North Cobb Christian at Christian Heritage
Class A Public
5 - Chattahoochee County at Macon County
Note: Not included are possible titles decided by tiebreakers other than head-to-head.
