List: Games that will directly determine region champions

44 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Here are 13 games this week will make the winner the region champion.

Class 7A

2 - Newnan at East Coweta

5 - Milton at Cherokee

6 - Denmark at West Forsyth

7 - Archer at Norcross

Class 6A

3 - Alcovy at Evans

8 - Dacula at Buford

Class 5A

3 - Woodward Academy at Creekside

5 - Decatur at St. Pius

Class 4A

4 - Baldwin at Perry

Class 3A

1 - Pierce County at Appling County

Class A Private

5 - Mount Vernon at Wesleyan

7 - North Cobb Christian at Christian Heritage

Class A Public

5 - Chattahoochee County at Macon County

Note: Not included are possible titles decided by tiebreakers other than head-to-head.

Todd Holcomb

