List: Games in GHSA history that ended with a 2-0 score

1 hour ago
Jeff Davis defeated Metter 2-0 last week. It was the 66th 2-0 game in GHSA history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, but first since 2005. The most memorable 2-0 score was probably LaGrange’s 2003 victory in the Class 3A quarterfinals. LaGrange’s Wesley Woodyard tackled a Swainsboro ball carrier in the end zone in the second quarter. LaGrange would go on to win a state title, and Woodyard would go on to play 12 NFL seasons with the Broncos and Titans.

2023 - Jeff Davis d. Metter

2005 - Douglass d. Washington

2004 - Hardaway d. Upson-Lee

2003 - LaGrange d. Swainsboro

2001 - Gordon Lee d. Dade Co.

1994 - Southeast (Macon) d. Butler

1993 - Greenville d. Harris Co.

1993 - Savannah d. Bradwell Institute

1991 - Douglas Co. d. Lithia Springs

1990 - Beach d. Johnson (Sav.)

1990 - Lowndes d. Northeast

1986 - Social Circle d. Monticello

1986 - SE Whitfield d. Rossville

1985 - Parkview d. Norcross

1982 - Northside (Atlanta) d. Smith

1982 - Rockmart d. Coosa

1982 - Colquitt Co. d. Dougherty

1981 - Heard Co. d. Pacelli

1981 - Shamrock d. Harper

1981 - Palmetto d. Briarwood

1980 - Johnson (Sav.) d. Jenkins

1980 - Morrow d. Newnan

1980 - Columbia d. Gordon

1979 - Bremen d. Armuchee

1979 - Gordon d. Decatur

1979 - Unadilla d. Wilcox Co.

1979 - Duluth d. Norcross

1979 - Chamblee d. Columbia

1977 - Hawkinsville d. Bleckley Co.

1976 - Mount de Sales d. GMC Prep

1976 - Early Co. d. Monticello, Fla.

1976 - Pebblebrook d. McEachern

1975 - Dodge Co. d. Jones Co.

1975 - SW DeKalb d. Shamrock

1975 - Upson d. Pike Co.

1974 - Fulton d. Therrell

1973 - Harris Co. d. Beauregard, Ala.

1973 - Screven Co. d. Baldwin

1972 - Windsor Forest d. Johnson (Savannah)

1972 – Murphy, N.C. d. West Fannin

1971 - Washington-Wilkes d. Lincoln Co.

1970 - O’Keefe d. Sylvan

1970 - Evans d. Effingham Co.

1970 - Carver (Columbus) d. Northside (Warner Robins)

1970 - Berkmar d. Milton

1968 - Jenkins Co. d. ECI

1968 - Johnson (Sav.) d. Beach

1967 - Adairsville d. Eastbrook

1967 - Milton d. Briarwood

1967 - Camden Co. d. Charlton Co.

1966 - Wilkinson Co. d. Montgomery Co.

1964 - Toccoa d. White Co.

1964 - Cedartown d. Newnan

1962 - South Cobb d. Russell

1962 - Bass d. Lovett

1962 - N. Clayton d. Forest Park

1960 - Baldwin d. Elbert Co.

1959 - Murphy d. SW DeKalb

1957 - Thomasville d. Cairo

1957 - Grady d. Roosevelt

1957 - Westminster d. College Park

1955 - Cuthbert d. Calhoun (Morgan)

1953 - Savannah d. Benedictine

1952 - ECI d. Reidsville

1951 - Brown d. Roosevelt

1948 - Soperton d. Lyons

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

