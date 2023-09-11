List: Games in GHSA history that ended with a 2-0 score

Jeff Davis defeated Metter 2-0 last week. It was the 66th 2-0 game in GHSA history, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association, but first since 2005. The most memorable 2-0 score was probably LaGrange’s 2003 victory in the Class 3A quarterfinals. LaGrange’s Wesley Woodyard tackled a Swainsboro ball carrier in the end zone in the second quarter. LaGrange would go on to win a state title, and Woodyard would go on to play 12 NFL seasons with the Broncos and Titans.
2023 - Jeff Davis d. Metter
2005 - Douglass d. Washington
2004 - Hardaway d. Upson-Lee
2003 - LaGrange d. Swainsboro
2001 - Gordon Lee d. Dade Co.
1994 - Southeast (Macon) d. Butler
1993 - Greenville d. Harris Co.
1993 - Savannah d. Bradwell Institute
1991 - Douglas Co. d. Lithia Springs
1990 - Beach d. Johnson (Sav.)
1990 - Lowndes d. Northeast
1986 - Social Circle d. Monticello
1986 - SE Whitfield d. Rossville
1985 - Parkview d. Norcross
1982 - Northside (Atlanta) d. Smith
1982 - Rockmart d. Coosa
1982 - Colquitt Co. d. Dougherty
1981 - Heard Co. d. Pacelli
1981 - Shamrock d. Harper
1981 - Palmetto d. Briarwood
1980 - Johnson (Sav.) d. Jenkins
1980 - Morrow d. Newnan
1980 - Columbia d. Gordon
1979 - Bremen d. Armuchee
1979 - Gordon d. Decatur
1979 - Unadilla d. Wilcox Co.
1979 - Duluth d. Norcross
1979 - Chamblee d. Columbia
1977 - Hawkinsville d. Bleckley Co.
1976 - Mount de Sales d. GMC Prep
1976 - Early Co. d. Monticello, Fla.
1976 - Pebblebrook d. McEachern
1975 - Dodge Co. d. Jones Co.
1975 - SW DeKalb d. Shamrock
1975 - Upson d. Pike Co.
1974 - Fulton d. Therrell
1973 - Harris Co. d. Beauregard, Ala.
1973 - Screven Co. d. Baldwin
1972 - Windsor Forest d. Johnson (Savannah)
1972 – Murphy, N.C. d. West Fannin
1971 - Washington-Wilkes d. Lincoln Co.
1970 - O’Keefe d. Sylvan
1970 - Evans d. Effingham Co.
1970 - Carver (Columbus) d. Northside (Warner Robins)
1970 - Berkmar d. Milton
1968 - Jenkins Co. d. ECI
1968 - Johnson (Sav.) d. Beach
1967 - Adairsville d. Eastbrook
1967 - Milton d. Briarwood
1967 - Camden Co. d. Charlton Co.
1966 - Wilkinson Co. d. Montgomery Co.
1964 - Toccoa d. White Co.
1964 - Cedartown d. Newnan
1962 - South Cobb d. Russell
1962 - Bass d. Lovett
1962 - N. Clayton d. Forest Park
1960 - Baldwin d. Elbert Co.
1959 - Murphy d. SW DeKalb
1957 - Thomasville d. Cairo
1957 - Grady d. Roosevelt
1957 - Westminster d. College Park
1955 - Cuthbert d. Calhoun (Morgan)
1953 - Savannah d. Benedictine
1952 - ECI d. Reidsville
1951 - Brown d. Roosevelt
1948 - Soperton d. Lyons
