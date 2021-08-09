List: Former Georgia high school players in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Sandy Creek, Georgia Tech and Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton last weekend. Johnson is the ninth former Georgia high school football player in the Hall of Fame.
Champ Bailey, Charlton County
Mel Blount, Vidalia Industrial
Richard Dent, Murphy
Ray Guy, Thomson
Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek
Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson
Shannon Sharpe, Glennville
Fran Tarkenton, Athens
Rayfield Wright, Fairmount
