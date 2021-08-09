ajc logo
List: Former Georgia high school players in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Calvin Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (David Richard/AP)
Calvin Johnson, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (David Richard/AP)

High School Sports Blog
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily
8 hours ago

Former Sandy Creek, Georgia Tech and Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton last weekend. Johnson is the ninth former Georgia high school football player in the Hall of Fame.

Champ Bailey, Charlton County

Mel Blount, Vidalia Industrial

Richard Dent, Murphy

Ray Guy, Thomson

Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek

Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson

Shannon Sharpe, Glennville

Fran Tarkenton, Athens

Rayfield Wright, Fairmount

