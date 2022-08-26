ajc logo
List: Former Georgia high school players in College Football Hall of Fame

Cornerback - Champ Bailey

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Champ Bailey, a former Charlton County star, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. Here are former Georgia high school players who have achieved this honor.

*Champ Bailey, Charlton Co. (Georgia)

*Harris Barton, Dunwoody (North Carolina)

*Ray Beck, Cedartown (Georgia Tech)

*Emerson Boozer, Laney (Maryland Eastern Shore)

*Kevin Butler, Redan (Georgia)

*Bobby Davis, Jordan (Georgia Tech)

*Bill Fincher, Tech (Georgia Tech)

*Ray Guy, Thomson (Southern Miss)

*Bill Hartman, GMC Prep (Georgia)

*Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek (Georgia Tech)

*Chip Kell, Avondale (Tennessee)

*Bob McWhorter, Gordon Institute (Georgia)

*Larry Morris, Decatur (Georgia Tech)

*Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson (Ohio State)

*David Pollack, Shiloh (Georgia)

*Peter Pund, Richmond Academy (Georgia Tech)

*Tracy Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)

*George Rogers, Duluth (South Carolina)

*Sterling Sharpe, Glennville (South Carolina)

*Ron Simmons, Warner Robins (Florida State)

*Vernon Smith, Lanier-Macon (Georgia)

*Bill Stanfill, Cairo (Georgia)

*Matt Stinchcomb, Parkview (Georgia)

*Everett Strupper, Riverside Military (Georgia Tech)

*Pat Swilling, Stephens Co. (Georgia Tech)

*Fran Tarkenton, Athens (Georgia)

*Jessie Tuggle, Griffin (Valdosta State)

*Herschel Walker, Johnson Co. (Georgia)

*Charlie Ward, Thomas Co. Central (Florida State)

*Scott Woerner, Jonesboro (Georgia)

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

