List: Former Georgia high school players in College Football Hall of Fame

Champ Bailey, a former Charlton County star, will be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in December. Here are former Georgia high school players who have achieved this honor.
*Champ Bailey, Charlton Co. (Georgia)
*Harris Barton, Dunwoody (North Carolina)
*Ray Beck, Cedartown (Georgia Tech)
*Emerson Boozer, Laney (Maryland Eastern Shore)
*Kevin Butler, Redan (Georgia)
*Bobby Davis, Jordan (Georgia Tech)
*Bill Fincher, Tech (Georgia Tech)
*Ray Guy, Thomson (Southern Miss)
*Bill Hartman, GMC Prep (Georgia)
*Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek (Georgia Tech)
*Chip Kell, Avondale (Tennessee)
*Bob McWhorter, Gordon Institute (Georgia)
*Larry Morris, Decatur (Georgia Tech)
*Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson (Ohio State)
*David Pollack, Shiloh (Georgia)
*Peter Pund, Richmond Academy (Georgia Tech)
*Tracy Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)
*George Rogers, Duluth (South Carolina)
*Sterling Sharpe, Glennville (South Carolina)
*Ron Simmons, Warner Robins (Florida State)
*Vernon Smith, Lanier-Macon (Georgia)
*Bill Stanfill, Cairo (Georgia)
*Matt Stinchcomb, Parkview (Georgia)
*Everett Strupper, Riverside Military (Georgia Tech)
*Pat Swilling, Stephens Co. (Georgia Tech)
*Fran Tarkenton, Athens (Georgia)
*Jessie Tuggle, Griffin (Valdosta State)
*Herschel Walker, Johnson Co. (Georgia)
*Charlie Ward, Thomas Co. Central (Florida State)
*Scott Woerner, Jonesboro (Georgia)
