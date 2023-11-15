List: First-year coaches whose teams are still playing

The 128 remaining playoff teams represent 31.1% of the GHSA’s 412 teams, but only 11.5% of new head coaches have their teams in the second round.
Blessed Trinity: Ed Dudley
Central (Carrollton): Umbrah Brown
Collins Hill: Drew Swick
Early County: Frank Killingsworth
Fellowship Christian: John Thompson
Grayson: Santavious Bryant
McEachern: Kareem Reid
North Gwinnett: Eric Godfree
Statesboro: Matt Dobson
Toombs County: Buddy Martin
Warner Robins: Shane Sams
Whitefield Academy: Robert Walsh
