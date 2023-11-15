List: First-year coaches whose teams are still playing

The 128 remaining playoff teams represent 31.1% of the GHSA’s 412 teams, but only 11.5% of new head coaches have their teams in the second round.

Blessed Trinity: Ed Dudley

Central (Carrollton): Umbrah Brown

Collins Hill: Drew Swick

Early County: Frank Killingsworth

Fellowship Christian: John Thompson

Grayson: Santavious Bryant

McEachern: Kareem Reid

North Gwinnett: Eric Godfree

Statesboro: Matt Dobson

Toombs County: Buddy Martin

Warner Robins: Shane Sams

Whitefield Academy: Robert Walsh

