List: First-year coaches who picked up first victories at their new schools in Week 3

Shane Sams of Warner Robins got his first victory as a head coach against his team’s archrival, Northside. Eight other first-year coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week.

Jermaine King, Baconton Charter

Drew Swick, Collins Hill

Roy Groshek, Discovery

Brett Collier, First Presbyterian

Jeff Franklin, South Atlanta

Austin Barron, Villa Rica

Shane Sams, Warner Robins

Alex Bradford, Washington-Wilkes

Terrence Holt, Wilkinson County

