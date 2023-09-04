List: First-year coaches who picked up first victories at their new schools in Week 3

Shane Sams of Warner Robins got his first victory as a head coach against his team’s archrival, Northside. Eight other first-year coaches got their first victories at their new schools last week.
Jermaine King, Baconton Charter
Drew Swick, Collins Hill
Roy Groshek, Discovery
Brett Collier, First Presbyterian
Jeff Franklin, South Atlanta
Austin Barron, Villa Rica
Shane Sams, Warner Robins
Alex Bradford, Washington-Wilkes
Terrence Holt, Wilkinson County
