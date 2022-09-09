ajc logo
List: First-year coaches facing their former teams

Credit: Jason Getz/Special to the AJC

High School Sports Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Jefferson coach Travis Noland will face his former team, Oconee County, tonight in Watkinsville. According to GHSFHA research, it has happened 137 times since 1948 that a GHSA head coach has faced his former team in his first year at his new job. The new coach is 61-76 all-time but 22-21 this century. Here are the times it’s happened since 2000.

2022 - Travis Noland, Jefferson vs. Oconee County

2021 - Miguel Patrick, Crisp County vs. Cedar Grove

2021 - *Joe Kegler, Spencer vs. Jordan

2021 - Dondrial Pinkins, Mitchell County vs. Pelham

2020 - Matt Kemper, Etowah vs. Roswell

2019 - *Nick Davis, Fayette County vs. Spalding

2018 - *Justin Newman, Spencer vs. Jordan

2018 - *Heath Webb, Gainesville vs. Winder-Barrow

2018 - *Corey Joyner, Carver (Columbus) vs. Dougherty

2017 - David Edwards, Lithonia vs. Columbia

2017 - J.T. Pollock, Long County vs. Appling County

2017 - *Adam Clack, Milton vs. West Forsyth

2017 - *Jeff Kaiser, Statesboro vs. Tattnall County

2017 - Ben Hall, Flowery Branch vs. Jefferson

2017 - *Ashley Harden, Northeast vs. Twiggs County

2017 - Tony Welch, Claxton vs. Savannah

2017 - Ben Simmons, Worth County vs. Turner County

2016 - *Preston Poag, North Murray vs. Christian Heritage

2015 - *Wesley Tankersley, Ridgeland vs. Gilmer

2014 - Jarrett Troxler, Greenbrier vs. Lakeside (Evans)

2014 - *Mike Parris, Loganville vs. Heritage (Conyers)

2013 - Joe Dupree, Southwest vs. Henry County

2011 - Stanley Pritchett, North Atlanta vs. Washington

2010 - Pat Collins, Southeast Bulloch vs. Screven County

2009 - *Lee Hutto, Washington-Wilkes vs. Warren County

2009 - Daniel McFather, Randolph-Clay vs. Lanier County

2008 - Ed Pilcher, Bainbridge vs. Thomas County Central

2008 - *Shane Williamson, Toombs County vs. Swainsboro

2008 - *Paul Cates, Northside (Columbus) vs. Columbus

2008 - Ryan Branch, Berrien vs. Brooks County

2008 - *Steven Collins, Union Grove vs. Stockbridge

2006 - Bob Herndon, Benedictine vs. South Effingham

2006 - Frank Caputo, Jackson County vs. Salem

2006 - *Pat Collins, Screven County vs. Portal

2006 - Shane Queen, North Cobb vs. South Cobb

2004 - *Britt Ingle, Treutlen vs. Wheeler County

2004 - Randell Owens, Madison County vs. Heritage (Conyers)

2004 - *Carror Wright, Dougherty vs. Northeast

2004 - *Craig Davis, Wayne County vs. Pierce County

2003 - *Tim Marchman, East Hall vs. West Hall

2003 - Tony Byram, Crawford County vs. Macon County

2001 - Rodney Floyd, Woodstock vs. Lassiter

2001 - *Bill Harris, Lakeside (Atlanta) vs. Stone Mountain

2000 - *Tommy Webb, Jonesboro vs. Riverdale

*New coach won.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

About the Author

Follow Todd Holcomb on facebook

Todd Holcomb has been a contributor to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1985. He is currently co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

