List: First-year coaches facing their former teams

Jefferson coach Travis Noland will face his former team, Oconee County, tonight in Watkinsville. According to GHSFHA research, it has happened 137 times since 1948 that a GHSA head coach has faced his former team in his first year at his new job. The new coach is 61-76 all-time but 22-21 this century. Here are the times it’s happened since 2000.
2022 - Travis Noland, Jefferson vs. Oconee County
2021 - Miguel Patrick, Crisp County vs. Cedar Grove
2021 - *Joe Kegler, Spencer vs. Jordan
2021 - Dondrial Pinkins, Mitchell County vs. Pelham
2020 - Matt Kemper, Etowah vs. Roswell
2019 - *Nick Davis, Fayette County vs. Spalding
2018 - *Justin Newman, Spencer vs. Jordan
2018 - *Heath Webb, Gainesville vs. Winder-Barrow
2018 - *Corey Joyner, Carver (Columbus) vs. Dougherty
2017 - David Edwards, Lithonia vs. Columbia
2017 - J.T. Pollock, Long County vs. Appling County
2017 - *Adam Clack, Milton vs. West Forsyth
2017 - *Jeff Kaiser, Statesboro vs. Tattnall County
2017 - Ben Hall, Flowery Branch vs. Jefferson
2017 - *Ashley Harden, Northeast vs. Twiggs County
2017 - Tony Welch, Claxton vs. Savannah
2017 - Ben Simmons, Worth County vs. Turner County
2016 - *Preston Poag, North Murray vs. Christian Heritage
2015 - *Wesley Tankersley, Ridgeland vs. Gilmer
2014 - Jarrett Troxler, Greenbrier vs. Lakeside (Evans)
2014 - *Mike Parris, Loganville vs. Heritage (Conyers)
2013 - Joe Dupree, Southwest vs. Henry County
2011 - Stanley Pritchett, North Atlanta vs. Washington
2010 - Pat Collins, Southeast Bulloch vs. Screven County
2009 - *Lee Hutto, Washington-Wilkes vs. Warren County
2009 - Daniel McFather, Randolph-Clay vs. Lanier County
2008 - Ed Pilcher, Bainbridge vs. Thomas County Central
2008 - *Shane Williamson, Toombs County vs. Swainsboro
2008 - *Paul Cates, Northside (Columbus) vs. Columbus
2008 - Ryan Branch, Berrien vs. Brooks County
2008 - *Steven Collins, Union Grove vs. Stockbridge
2006 - Bob Herndon, Benedictine vs. South Effingham
2006 - Frank Caputo, Jackson County vs. Salem
2006 - *Pat Collins, Screven County vs. Portal
2006 - Shane Queen, North Cobb vs. South Cobb
2004 - *Britt Ingle, Treutlen vs. Wheeler County
2004 - Randell Owens, Madison County vs. Heritage (Conyers)
2004 - *Carror Wright, Dougherty vs. Northeast
2004 - *Craig Davis, Wayne County vs. Pierce County
2003 - *Tim Marchman, East Hall vs. West Hall
2003 - Tony Byram, Crawford County vs. Macon County
2001 - Rodney Floyd, Woodstock vs. Lassiter
2001 - *Bill Harris, Lakeside (Atlanta) vs. Stone Mountain
2000 - *Tommy Webb, Jonesboro vs. Riverdale
*New coach won.
